MacDroid 2.0 is out with Wi-Fi mode

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Team, Inc. is excited to announce the release of MacDroid 2.0, which brings Wi-Fi mode to make connecting and transferring files between Mac and Android devices easier and faster. This update also includes macOS native mount type, which improves MacDroid’s performance when opening, editing and transferring files.

MacDroid is a comprehensive file transfer application that bridges the gap between Android and Mac. It seamlessly connects devices with different operating systems and ensures smooth transfer of various types of data.

The newly added Wi-Fi mode eliminates the need for wired connections, allowing users to transfer photos, videos, music, and other files and folders wirelessly. Besides, MacDroid still provides USB connectivity to ensure flexibility and meet the diverse needs of its users.

Key features of MacDroid:

- Support for multiple connection types, including MTP, ADB, and Wi-Fi.

- Integration with Finder.

- Compatible with all Android and MTP devices.

- Edit Android files directly on Mac, without moving them to the computer.

Watch the video below to learn more about MacDroid 2.0.

MacDroid offers a free version and a PRO subscription, with a 7-day free trial available. The free version supports one-directional file transfers (from Android to Mac) and provides convenient access to Android files. For bidirectional transfers, you can upgrade to MacDroid PRO through an annual subscription priced at $19.99.

MacDroid 2.0 is available to download from the website and the Mac App Store.

About Electronic Team, Inc.

Electronic Team, Inc. is a leading technology development company with over 20 years of experience. Renowned for its comprehensive and top-notch software solutions across major platforms, the company specializes in USB and COM virtualization, file management, remote support, and media software.