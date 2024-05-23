Saudi Arabia Intensifies Efforts to Protect Sea Turtles from Environmental Threats
EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi Arabia, represented by the National Center for Wildlife Development, is intensifying its efforts to protect sea turtles from the increasing threats in their natural habitats, with a primary focus on environmental pollution. The center conducts regular field surveys to monitor and track the populations and species of sea turtles, as well as to assess the impact of pollution on their health and safety. As part of these efforts, the center has launched an ambitious project to rehabilitate sea turtle nesting areas in several of the kingdom's reserves.
In its first phase, the project included the rehabilitation of 20 islands in the Farasan Islands Reserve, resulting in the removal of over 4 tons of industrial waste, including plastics, metals, and wood. This step is part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at reducing the threats facing sea turtles, which include oil pollution, chemical contaminants, and light pollution that can disrupt the nesting paths of female turtles.
A United Nations report highlighted the catastrophic state of marine life due to pollution, with approximately 13 million tons of plastic waste being dumped into the oceans annually, posing a threat to more than 100,000 marine animals, including sea turtles. A recent study showed that over 70% of examined sea turtles had ingested plastic pieces, endangering their survival. Loggerhead turtles are among the most affected species, with their numbers having declined by 47% in recent decades due to various factors, including pollution.
These environmental challenges require concerted efforts from both the public and private sectors, as well as the international community, to protect sea turtles and ensure their continued vital role in the ecosystem. This can be achieved by reducing plastic usage, preventing oil spills, minimizing the use of chemicals, creating marine reserves, and raising awareness about the importance of sea turtle protection through innovative and impactful means.
Protecting sea turtles demands multifaceted strategies and ongoing efforts. International and local cooperation remains key to ensuring a better future for these marine creatures, which play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance.
