Deadline Approaching for Choose Iowa Calendar Contest Submissions

Student artists will be honored at the 2024 Iowa State Fair by Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 23, 2024) – The deadline for Iowa school-aged students to submit entries for the 2024 Choose Iowa Calendar Contest is quickly approaching. Students up to the age of 18 are invited to submit artwork by June 3 that features at least one aspect of Iowa agriculture, with an emphasis on food, livestock or crop production.

Winning artwork will be published in a statewide Choose Iowa calendar, and the student artists will be honored at the 2024 Iowa State Fair. Submissions will be judged on creativity and connections to agriculture in everyday life.

Pictures should be drawn on plain white, 8.5 by 11-inch paper in a horizontal orientation using only black lines. The pictures should not be colored in. For creative inspiration, previous calendars may be viewed on the Choose Iowa website.

Entries can be submitted via the form found on the Choose Iowa website, emailed to chooseiowa@iowaagriculture.gov or mailed to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Attn: Coloring Calendar, 502 E. 9th St., Des Moines, Iowa, 50319. Each submission should include the registration sheet also found at chooseiowa.com/kids-teachers with basic information about the artist, including the artist’s name, age, grade, school, hometown as well as the name, email and phone number of a parent or guardian. If the artwork is submitted by the student’s teacher, then the teacher’s name and contact information should be included.

Choose Iowa is the state’s signature brand for Iowa grown, Iowa raised and Iowa made food, beverages and ag products. Learn more about Choose Iowa at www.ChooseIowa.com.