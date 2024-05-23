Stirlingshire Investments Welcomes Scott Friedman, Former Robinhood Executive, to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stirlingshire Investments proudly announces the appointment of Scott Friedman to its reputable Board of Directors. With a distinguished career spanning over 25 years in compliance and operations, including a founding role at Robinhood, Scott brings invaluable expertise to Stirlingshire’s innovative endeavors.

As a founding team member at Robinhood, Scott spearheaded compliance and operational initiatives from the ground up, playing a pivotal role in shaping the company's trajectory. Holding positions of President and Chief Compliance Officer at both Robinhood Financial and Robinhood Securities, Scott assembled world-class Compliance and Brokerage teams, setting the gold standard for industry practices.

"At Stirlingshire, we are thrilled to welcome Scott Friedman to our Board of Directors," said Steven Woods, CEO at Stirlingshire Investments. "Scott's unparalleled experience and leadership in compliance and operations will be instrumental in driving our mission to redefine the norms within the Asset Management landscape."

Stirlingshire Investments is a forward-thinking firm dedicated to redefining the norms within the Asset Management landscape. Recognizing the shortcomings of the current market structure in meeting the evolving needs of both clients and advisors, Stirlingshire leverages proprietary technology to create a platform that aligns the interests of all parties involved, setting new industry standards, including a performance-based commission system that offers brokers 100% payout while working 100% remotely.

Clients increasingly seek clarity and control, while advisors are seeking fairer payouts, reduced fees, and remote work flexibility not found at other firms. Stirlingshire not only identifies these challenges but presents a transformative solution. "With Scott Friedman joining our Board of Directors, Stirlingshire is poised to usher in a new era of innovation and excellence," added Woods. "Together, we are committed to creating a platform that empowers both clients and advisors, setting new standards of transparency, fairness, and efficiency in the industry."

For more information about Stirlingshire Investments and its transformative approach to building an Asset Management firm that is Better for Clients, Better for Advisors™, please visit www.stirlingshire.com.