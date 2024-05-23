South Fork Instruments Enhances Water Treatment with Advanced REFEX pH/ORP Electrodes
"The Refex electrodes revolutionize how water treatment facilities manage pH levels with advanced non-porous design that extends the electrode life but and ensures consistent, accurate measurements.”AUBURN, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Fork Instruments, a leader in precision measurement solutions, announces the availability of Refex pH and ORP electrodes, designed to dramatically improve the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of water treatment processes.
Refex pH/ORP sensors utilize a unique non-porous reference system that ensures stable, accurate readings even in the most demanding applications. Unlike traditional porous junction electrodes, Refex's non-porous electrodes maintain rapid response rates over time, significantly reducing overshoots and undershoots in pH levels. This leads to decreased chemical usage and substantial cost savings in water treatment operations.
John Daly, Technical Director at South Fork Instruments, highlights the benefits: "The Refex electrodes revolutionize how water treatment facilities manage pH levels. Their advanced non-porous design not only extends the electrode life but also ensures consistent, accurate measurements. This reliability is crucial for facilities aiming to optimize their chemical dosing and reduce operational costs."
Key Features and Benefits of Refex Electrodes:
Stable and Accurate Performance: Each Refex electrode features a patented, non-porous polymeric interface that resists coating and poisoning from industrial contaminants such as cyanide, ammonia, and sulfides.
Reduced Maintenance and Operational Costs: With their robust design, Refex sensors require minimal maintenance, exhibit minimal drift, and are highly resistant to fouling and electrode dilution, making them ideal for extreme and remote applications.
Versatile Application: Available in combination or separate cell versions and in standard industry sizes, Refex probes can be easily integrated into existing systems, enhancing measurement accuracy in various applications, from harsh industrial environments to general-purpose settings.
Environmental Compliance: By ensuring precise pH control, Refex electrodes help facilities comply with environmental regulations by preventing overuse of chemicals and reducing pollution.
South Fork Instruments continues to support industries with innovative solutions like Refex, helping clients achieve operational excellence and environmental stewardship. For more information about Refex pH/ORP sensors and how they can benefit your operations, please contact South Fork Instruments or visit the South Fork website.
