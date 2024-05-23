Two Indicted, Charged in TBI Medicaid Fraud Theft Case

MANCHESTER – Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division have obtained indictments charging two individuals in connection to a theft scheme involving Medicaid funds.

Agents began investigating the allegations in June 2023, after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services. During the investigation, agents determined Johnny Ray Brooks (DOB 10-21/1977) and Ashley Marie Harrell (DOB 8-15-1989) submitted fraudulent information to obtain payment for caregiver services that were not provided.

On May 14th, the Coffee County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Brooks and Harrell with one count each of TennCare Fraud and Theft. On Tuesday, agents, with the assistance of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, arrested both and booked them into the Coffee County Jail, each on $15,000 bond.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $8,983,614.75 for federal Fiscal Year 2023-2024. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,994,538.25 for Fiscal Year 2023-2024, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

