Siponey Spritz Co. Announces Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Lineup for Summer 2024
Award-Winning Cocktail Co. Enters Non-Alcoholic Market with "Choice" Offerings
Siponey's latest cocktails are intended to be a low-pressure choice for social situations — perfect on their own or with the addition of your favorite spirit, the choice is up to the drinker.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Siponey Spritz Co.’s four new non-alcoholic cocktails are launching this summer 2024 at siponey.com, as well as with select retailers, beginning in the New York area. They will join the beloved flagship spirits-based cocktail Siponey Royale, as well as Siponey Café, which both launched in 2020 in New York City.
“The classic Smash, Paloma, Punch and Mule cocktails inspired our new non-alcoholic lineup, made with a fizzy and refreshing twist, as well as with our signature use of wildflower honey and all real ingredients,” says Amanda Victoria, Co-Founder and CEO of Siponey Spritz Co. “Our latest cocktails are intended to give drinkers a low-pressure choice in social situations, something I personally relate to. They are both perfect on their own or with the addition of your favorite spirit, the choice is up to the drinker and the occasion.”
The new cocktails, called Siponey Pollinator, Siponey Botanics, Siponey Tropics, and Siponey Roots, are inspired by classic cocktails and use real ingredients like wildflower honey from New York State, which is consistent across the entire line since the company’s inception in 2019. Each of the latest non-alcoholic cocktails contain approximately 50 calories, are gluten free, have no artificial sweeteners, and are simply sweetened with a touch of wildflower honey, each containing 12g of sugar or less. Siponey Spritz Co.’s new non-alcoholic cocktails are intended to be enjoyed alone or with the addition of your favorite spirit, of which some initial suggestions can be found below.
Siponey Pollinator is made with hibiscus, berries and lemon with a touch of wildflower honey, inspired by a classic Smash cocktail. It is perfect on its own or with the addition of tequila or mezcal — the choice is yours!
Siponey Botanics is made with grapefruit, key lime, and rosemary with a touch of wildflower honey, inspired by a classic Paloma cocktail. It is perfect on its own or with the addition of tequila or gin — the choice is yours!
Siponey Tropics is made with pineapple, key lime, and cinnamon with a touch of wildflower honey, inspired by a classic Punch cocktail. It is perfect on its own or with the addition of rum — the choice is yours!
Siponey Roots is made with ginger, key lime, and turmeric with a touch of wildflower honey, inspired by a classic Mule cocktail. It is perfect on its own or with the addition of whiskey or vodka — the choice is yours!
About Siponey Spritz Co.
Siponey Spritz Co. makes premium award-winning fizzy and refreshing cocktails using real ingredients. They are changing the way the world drinks by putting the planet at the forefront of their business, as the first B Corp certified cocktail company in the USA. Siponey Spritz Co. is both family and Latina-founded by cocktail industry veteran Amanda Victoria and her partner, horticulturist and business operations expert, Joey Mintz. In 2022, LP O’Brien joined the team as an owner of Siponey Spritz Co. following her historic win of Netflix’s reality cocktail show, Drink Masters. Siponey Spritz Co. is proudly Latina, Afro-Latina, and Jewish-owned. Siponey Spritz Co. commits 2% of revenues annually to non-profit environmental organizations around the world and is dedicated to saving honeybees, one can at a time.
Siponey Spritz Co.’s CEO and Co-Founder Amanda Victoria, now Amanda Victoria Mintz, is an award-winning leader in business, multimedia communications, environmental and social impact, product development, distribution, marketing, and revenue strategy. In 2019, Amanda co-founded Siponey Spritz Co. with her husband, COO Joseph Mintz, as a prestigious B Corp certified super-premium cocktail company, which together they grew to its first $1M revenue. Amanda is a young adult stage deafened Latina who seeks to champion the underdog in both her work and beyond. She sits on numerous non-profit boards with a focus on supporting those from diverse backgrounds, specifically women of color, as well as environmentalists. Her work has been featured prominently in the media as an environmentally-driven entrepreneur and social activist.
Learn more about Siponey Spritz Co. at https://siponey.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
For inquiries: info@siponey.com
