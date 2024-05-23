City of Norton, OH Advances Community Service with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing
The platform is set to enhance internal efficiency and community interaction with a self-service portal and mobile capabilities for code enforcement.OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burdened by manual, paper-based processes and the inability to easily produce essential compliance reports, the City of Norton, OH, was compelled to find a robust software solution. The City chose OpenGov, the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation's local governments.
Located in Summit County, Norton was grappling with challenges such as a lack of an online payment system and difficulties in providing the level of customer service leaders wanted to provide. The City sought a comprehensive, all-in-one application that could handle online permitting, payments, and real-time status updates. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out due to its ability to streamline processes and integrate seamlessly with existing City operations, particularly for its user-friendly design and effective complaint management system.
With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Norton can anticipate a transformation in how community services are delivered. The platform is set to enhance internal efficiency and community interaction by providing a self-service portal and mobile capabilities for code enforcement, improving both speed and transparency. Additionally, the move towards online payments and proactive code enforcement will significantly boost Norton’s ability to meet and exceed resident expectations.
The City of Norton joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.
