City of Springfield, MA Upgrades Permitting and Licensing with OpenGov
The system is expected to enhance transparency, expedite approvals, and improve overall service delivery to the public.MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faced with a complex, legacy system that required coding knowledge and caused many departments to still rely on paper processes, the City of Springfield, MA, sought a streamlined solution. The City chose OpenGov, the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation's local governments.
Springfield, a key economic center in western Massachusetts, struggled with a lack of standardization and transparency in its permitting processes. The City needed a solution that could offer streamlined workflows, mobile capabilities for field operations, and integration with its financial systems. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the perfect fit, providing customizable workflows and a public-facing portal that could handle everything from online applications to payments.
By implementing OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Springfield can anticipate a transformation in its administrative functions. The system is expected to enhance transparency, expedite approvals, and improve overall service delivery to the public. Moreover, the new software will allow for more consistent and efficient management of City resources, enabling Springfield to better serve its community while reducing operational costs.
Springfield joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.
