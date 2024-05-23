English Empowerment Center celebrates recent literacy grads with VA Delegate Sullivan: James Lee Community Center May 30
Delegate Sullivan to commend English Empowerment Center
Delegate Rip Sullivan will provide a commendation to EEC for reaching 2,000 students, along with Virginia proclamation, for empowering immigrant students here
We teach adults the basic skills of reading, writing, speaking, and understanding English so that they can access employment and educational opportunities. We wish to reach each and every person.”FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The English Empowerment Center, formerly known as the Literacy Council of Northern Virginia, is the recipient of a recent $1 million grant for promoting literacy and learning from Mackenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Fund. The Honorable Rip Sullivan, House of Delegates, State of Virginia, will present a commendation to Roopal Saran, Esq., Executive Director, English Empowerment Center on Thursday, May 30, at 10 a.m. The Virginia House of Delegates proclamation and commendation is for teaching over 2,000 adult learners.
English Empowment Center provides English competency and literacy with the engagement of more than 500 volunteers in Northern VA.
When: Thursday, May 30, 2024 10am-12pm
Where: English Empowerment Center offices and classroom (open house)
James Lee Community Center
2855 Annandale Road, first floor
Falls Church, VA
The press conference will start at 10:15 a.m promptly. Students will be in summer school classes, and the media may observe them in a teaching classroom at the local James Lee Community Center, Falls Church, asking Delegate Sullivan questions in an interactive learning environment.
Available for interviews: Roopal Saran, Esq., Executive Director, English Empowerment Center
About English Empowerment Center:
The mission of the English Empowerment Center is to teach adults the basic skills of reading, writing, speaking, and understanding English so they can access employment and educational opportunities and more fully and equitably participate in the community.
