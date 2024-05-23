Qnext Corp Teams Up with PEDLOX.scom Corporation for Unprecedented Security & Zero Trust Data Protection
PEDLOX.scom to introduce the FileFlex Enterprise Zero Trust Data Access platform via PEDLOX.scom’s Zero Trust Network Access solutions
We are thrilled to incorporate the FileFlex Enterprise Zero Trust Data Access technology with the PEDLOX.scom SENTRY Zero Trust Network Access device and PEDLOX.scom’s Private 5G gateway.”CONCORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qnext Corp, the innovative leader in secure data access and collaboration solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with PEDLOX.scom Corporation to introduce the FileFlex Enterprise Zero Trust Data Access (ZTDA) platform via PEDLOX.scom’s Zero Trust Network Access solutions., including PEDLOX.scom’s SENTRY PC with Windows 11Pro, and PEDLOX.scom’s Private 5G gateway creating an unparalleled level of security and privacy for businesses and organizations worldwide.
— Darren Olson
This collaboration marks the first comprehensive solution designed to safeguard commercial and residential networks through both zero-trust network and zero-trust data access principles combined with the advanced security features of Private 5G technology. By leveraging PEDLOX.scom’s Private 5G gateway, a state-of-the-art router with a 5G SIM card, the new solution ensures seamless and secure connectivity through the largest wireless carriers globally.
Key Features and Benefits:
Integrating FileFlex Enterprise Zero Trust Data Access technology with PEDLOX.scom’s Zero Trust Network Access devices and PEDLOX.scom’s Private 5G gateway can provide several benefits:
• Enhanced Security: Zero Trust principles are applied at multiple levels - data access, network access, and device connectivity. This ensures that only authorized users, devices, and applications can access the data and network resources, reducing the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches.
• Improved Data Access Flexibility: FileFlex Enterprise allows secure access to data stored across various sources, including on-premises servers, cloud storage, and personal devices. Users can access their files securely from anywhere, even when outside the corporate network, via the secure connection provided by PEDLOX.scom’s SENTRY and PEDLOX.scom’s Private 5G gateway.
• Zero Trust Access, Sharing and Collaboration: The solution ensures only authenticated users and devices can access sensitive information, significantly reducing the risk of data breaches and can be used as a Zero Trust alternative to VPN access, zero trust file sharing, zero trust virtual data rooms, zero trust collaboration, and a zero trust MFT and FTP alternative while saving cost.
• Optimized Performance: PEDLOX.scom’s Private 5G gateway offers high-speed, low-latency connectivity, optimizing data transfer performance for private internet and remote access scenarios. This ensures that users experience minimal delays and secure and private high-quality access to critical data and applications.
• Centralized Management: Both FileFlex Enterprise and PEDLOX.scom SENTRY offer centralized management consoles, allowing administrators to easily configure and monitor access policies, user permissions, and security settings across the entire infrastructure. This streamlines administration tasks and ensures consistent security enforcement.
• Compliance and Governance: By enforcing Zero Trust principles at the data access and network access levels, organizations can better comply with regulatory requirements and industry standards related to data security and privacy such as NIST, CMMC, HIPAA, GDPR and DORA. FileFlex Enterprise provides granular control over data access permissions, while PEDLOX.scom SENTRY ensures secure network access, helping organizations meet compliance obligations.
• Scalability and Future-Proofing: The integrated solution can scale to accommodate growing business needs and evolving technology requirements. Whether it's expanding data access capabilities, supporting more users and devices, or adapting to emerging security threats, the combined solution offers flexibility and scalability to future-proof the organization's IT infrastructure.
By combining FileFlex Enterprise Zero Trust Data Access technology with PEDLOX.scom SENTRY Zero Trust Network Access device and PEDLOX.scom’s Private 5G gateway, organizations establish a comprehensive Zero Trust security framework that protects data, network resources, and user devices across the entire infrastructure, while also enabling flexible and efficient remote access capabilities.
We are pleased to work with PEDLOX.scom Corporation to bring this innovative solution to market,” said Anthony Decristofaro, CEO of Qnext Corp. “Our combined expertise in data access, collaboration, and network security, paired with PEDLOX.scom’s 5G technology, PEDLOX.scom’s global reach of customers and channel addresses the growing need for robust security in an increasingly connected world. This collaboration not only enhances the security of organizations but also sets a new standard for data protection and network integrity.”
“We are thrilled to incorporate the FileFlex Enterprise Zero Trust Data Access technology with the PEDLOX.scom SENTRY Zero Trust Network Access device and PEDLOX.scom’s Private 5G gateway” said Darren Olson, PEDLOX'.scom's CEO. “Our strategic alliance offers the public, private organizations, utilities, government agencies, telecommunication companies and enterprises two layers of zero trust security."
About Qnext Corp.
Qnext Corp. is the award-winning innovative company behind the industry’s first secure zero trust data access (ZTDA) and sharing platform for today’s global and diversified remote workforce. FileFlex Enterprise is a new enterprise-scale Windows overlay service that federates the access, sharing and governance of data storage across multiple environments using a Zero Trust Architecture designed to support today’s Hybrid-IT enterprise infrastructure. Qnext has begun building a global distribution network of security-focused partners and is a technology partner with Microsoft, Intel and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). Follow the hyperlink to learn more about Zero Trust Data Access. For more information visit https://fileflex.com/
Media contact: mediarelations@qnext.com
About PEDLOX.scom
PEDLOX.scom Corporation are experts in Zero Trust Physical Access, Zero Trust Network Access and Private Networks spanning 60+ years’ experience. PEDLOX.scom is made up of former members from the military, law enforcement and current Freemason brethren. PEDLOX.scom’s Security as a Service brand is “@your.digital.bodyguard” and will operate throughout the globe. PEDLOX.scom’s specialty services also include IP Video Artificial Intelligence, Secure Edge Servers, SOC II Data Centre Operations, offering security compliances for SOC II, ISO 27000, ISO27001, NIST 800-171REV 2, HIPAA, GDPR, CMMC, FIP140-2.
Thomas Ward
Qnext Corp.
+1 647-262-0297
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube