Sarcomatrix to Attend CureDuchenne FUTURES Conference 2024

Saving Lives by Restoring Muscles

Our researchers at Sarcomatrix have developed groundbreaking oral medications with the potential to benefit everyone living with muscular dystrophy.”
— David Craig, CEO
RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp. is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming CureDuchenne FUTURES National Conference, taking place from May 23 to May 26, 2024, at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, located at 4040 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32837.

The CureDuchenne FUTURES National Conference is an esteemed annual event dedicated to providing education, fostering connections, and instilling hope within the Duchenne muscular dystrophy community. This year’s conference promises to be transformative, focusing on the latest advancements in Duchenne research and featuring engaging sessions designed to inspire and energize attendees. Alongside insightful presentations and discussions, participants can look forward to a lively social atmosphere, complete with exciting dance activities.

Sarcomatrix is committed to advancing potential treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy through rigorous pre-clinical studies, with plans to initiate human trials as soon as feasibly possible. To support these crucial efforts, the company is actively seeking additional funding.

About Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp.

At Sarcomatrix, we harness the power of science to develop therapies that significantly enhance and extend lives. We are dedicated to leading the way in quality, safety, and value in the discovery and development of groundbreaking medicines. Our mission is to make a meaningful impact on everyone who depends on us. For the latest updates and information vital to investors, visit our website at www.Sarcomatrix.com. Stay connected with us on X at @Sarcomatrix and @SarcomatrixNews, LinkedIn at /company/sarcomatrix, YouTube, and Facebook at www.facebook.com/sarcomatrix.

Support Sarcomatrix

Sarcomatrix has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. To learn more, visit www.startengine.com/offering/sarcomatrix. Our initiative aims to accelerate the development of promising drug treatments for muscle diseases. We invite investors to join our team and help drive advancements in medical treatments for conditions affecting millions. Be part of our mission to shape the future of muscle disease therapy and healthcare innovation.

Source: Sarcomatrix® Therapeutics, Corp.

David Craig
Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp.
+1 415-246-3311
