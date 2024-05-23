Submit Release
Cardiff-Based Faster Therapy Expands Innovative Online Treatment for Anxiety and Panic Attacks

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faster Therapy, located in Cardiff, is excited to announce the expansion of its online therapy services to address anxiety and panic attacks effectively. These advanced treatment options are now accessible worldwide, allowing individuals to receive support and guidance from the comfort of their homes.

Distinguishing Between Anxiety and Panic Attacks:
Understanding the differences between anxiety and panic attacks is critical for effective treatment. Anxiety attacks often develop from ongoing stress and are typically triggered by anticipation of future events. Conversely, panic attacks are sudden and intense, often occurring 'out of the blue' without an obvious trigger.

Expert Insights from Adam Lazarou, Therapist at Faster Therapy:
Adam Lazarou, a leading therapist at Faster Therapy, specialises in treating anxiety and panic disorders with a personalised approach. "Recognising whether you are experiencing an anxiety attack or a panic attack is essential for selecting the right treatment strategy," Lazarou explains. His expertise ensures that patients receive targeted interventions that cater to their specific needs.

Innovative Online Treatment Options:
Faster Therapy's online services include a variety of therapeutic approaches such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), hypnotherapy, and practical anxiety-management techniques like deep breathing and muscle relaxation. These methods are designed to reduce symptoms and empower patients to regain control over their lives.

The Role of Online Hypnotherapy:
Faster Therapy's online hypnotherapy sessions stand out by blending positive talk therapy with guided hypnosis, helping patients navigate and overcome their fears in a secure, supportive environment.

Global Accessibility:
While based in Cardiff, Faster Therapy’s online platform ensures that effective mental health care is accessible to a global audience. This commitment to accessibility allows individuals from any location to benefit from professional therapy without geographical constraints.

Contact Information for Immediate Support:
Individuals suffering from anxiety or panic attacks are encouraged to contact Faster Therapy to schedule an online consultation. The therapy team is ready to provide support and develop customised treatment plans that address each patient's unique challenges.

Andreas Lazarou
Faster Therapy
+44 20 3540 4251
pr@fastertherapy.com

