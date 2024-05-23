Bergen Engines and Sampol Collaborate to Power 25MW Power Plant for the Island of Roatán, Honduras.
Head of Sales - Americas for Bergen Engines, Theodore Lorentzos, speaks about the project during a recent press conference
Bergen Engines announces a strategic consortium with SAMPOL to deliver a 25MW power plant to the island of Roatán, Honduras.
Most Caribbean islands have diesel-powered plants, but this technology from Bergen Engines and Sampol now positions us as a leader and provides a new model for the electrical industry in the region.”BERGEN, NORWAY, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bergen Engines, a leading producer of medium speed engines and generating sets, is pleased to announce a strategic consortium with Sampol Ingeniería y Obras (SAMPOL), a multinational applied engineering company specialized in energy efficiency, renewables, and digitization, to deliver a new 25MW power plant to the island of Roatán, Honduras.
— Ramiro Tumbaco, Gen. Manager of RECO
Roatán Electric Company (RECO), the island’s premier energy service provider, selected this consortium to reinforce its commitment to clean energy generation and ensure a reliable power supply for Roatán and Santos Guardiola municipalities. With nearly three decades of service, RECO prioritizes safe and reliable energy solutions to meet the needs of Roatán ‘s vibrant tourism industry.
Today, RECO utilizes a hybrid mix of renewable energy, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and existing propane engines. The company chose to scale their operations with Bergen Engines due to Bergen’s renowned efficiency, superior output based on propane gas, and reliability in varying conditions.
“This investment contributes with the economic growth and development of the island of Roatán, Bay Islands, since it represents the generation of clean-green energy through an LPG Power plant, aligned with the goals of the modern world to preserve the environment. Most of the Caribbean islands have diesel-powered plants, but with our vision to be a pioneer in the market, this technology positions us as a leading company, representing a model for the electrical industry in the region,” commented Ramiro Tumbaco, General Manager of RECO.
Powered by Propane
The heart of the new project will be three B36:45V20 generator sets from Bergen Engines in baseload operation. Powered by propane, these engines offer a market-leading output with a minimized derate of 25% compared to natural gas, thanks to their innovative design. Developed in close collaboration with customers and service organizations, Bergen’s B36:45 engine sets a new standard for efficiency and reliability in power generation, delivering up to 600kW per cylinder on natural gas and an impressive 450kW per cylinder on propane gas, while optimizing lifecycle costs and meeting stringent emission regulations.
As a company, Bergen Engines aims to be at the forefront of fuel flexibility. Today, the company leads research and development programs for future fuels like ammonia, methanol, and hydrogen. By the end of 2024, the company is working to successfully develop an engine operating on 100% hydrogen fuel, displaying its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.
Highest Efficiency, Availability and Reliability
SAMPOL Ingeniería Y Obras, the multinational company widely established in LATAM and the Caribbean for over 30 years, will oversee the design, engineering, and construction of the power plant. Aligned with RECO’s custom requirements and specifications, SAMPOL gave special attention to achieving the highest efficiency, availability, and reliability. Sales Director, Josu Vicandi, commented, “We are thrilled to join forces with Bergen Engines once again to bring reliable, efficient power generation to RECO and the island of Roatán, and to diligently capture RECO’s unique specifications as part of the project design discussions.”
Bergen Engines’ Head of Sales – Americas, Theodore Lorentzos, said, “The Island of Roatán is experiencing rapid growth, greatly fueled by the tourism industry and it’s a pleasure to support RECO with reliable and efficient baseload power to satisfy their demand, and supporting their growth strategy. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering sustainable energy solutions that are tailored to the needs of our customers and highlights our flexibility with a collaborative approach that customers know us for and greatly appreciate.”
Continued Expansion
This landmark project marks Bergen Engines’ continued expansion in the Latin American region, adding to its portfolio in Guatemala, Colombia, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The project will be fully supported by the Bergen Engines Service Center in Querétaro, Mexico, ensuring seamless operations and minimizing the risk of downtime. The Service Centre is already in full operation supporting customers in the wider region for land-based power projects.
Aldrich Richter – Managing Director for Bergen Engines LATAM – commented, “I extend my sincere gratitude to RECO for putting their trust in our engines and our overarching strategy as we expand our footprint in the LATAM region. We are fully dedicated to providing RECO with customized services to facilitate seamless operations, that the population of Roatan Island will benefit from for the years ahead.”
###
ABOUT BERGEN ENGINES
Bergen Engines produces medium-speed liquid and gas fueled engines and generator sets are supplied to a broad range of land-based, commercial marine, and naval applications. The Bergen name is a watchword for quality and reliability in its field.
The tradition of engineering in Bergen, Norway, dates to 1855 when the original company Bergen Mekaniske Verksted (BMV) was founded. In 1946, the company built its first diesel engine and has since commissioned over 7,500 of its iconic liquid and gas fueled engines. Around half of them are still in operation today; such is the quality and reliability of a Bergen engine. Formerly Rolls-Royce Bergen Engines, on 31st December 2021, the company became part of the privately owned British engineering group, Langley Holdings plc
Jordan Paquet
BERGEN ENGINES AS
jordan.paquet@bergenengines.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Bergen Engines and Sampol Collaborate to Power Roatán Island