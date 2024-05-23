Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxane Market Revenue Projected to Rise US$ 437 Million by 2034 at a CAGR of 4.1%
Focus on superior product development and reduction of VOC emissions across industries driving demand for polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes, says Fact.MR.ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, UNITED STATE , May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new industry report by Fact.MR, the global polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes market is projected to reach US$ 292.4 million in 2024 and subsequently expand at 4.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Plastic manufacturers widely use polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes to enhance the physical properties of their product compositions.
The chemical composition of polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes allows for customization to meet consumer and resin compatibility requirements. The growth of the plastics industry is being influenced by the increasing demand for essential personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, gloves, gowns, and face shields. In addition, the utilization of single-use packaging for medical equipment and plastic components for ventilators has increased. These technological advancements are fueling the expansion of the polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane market.
Plastic manufacturers are investing heavily in market research and development to produce higher-quality products, lower emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and introduce environmentally friendly products.
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
The global polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane market is on a growth trajectory, projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% through 2034. By the end of this forecast period, the market is expected to achieve a valuation of US$ 437 million. In the United States, the market's value is anticipated to reach US$ 33.6 million by 2024, indicating a steady demand within the country. East Asia, particularly, stands out with substantial contributions to the market. China is estimated to account for a significant 54.6% share of the East Asian market in 2024, reflecting its dominant position in the region.
In Japan, the revenue from polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane sales is projected to reach US$ 17.2 million by 2024, underscoring its importance in the regional market landscape. Overall, the East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2034, slightly outpacing the global growth rate. This robust growth in East Asia highlights the region's vital role in driving the global market forward, supported by strong performances in major economies such as China and Japan. As the market continues to evolve, these regions are expected to remain key players, contributing significantly to the overall expansion and development of the polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane industry.
“Market for polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane is influenced by technological advancements in manufacturing, rising demand for eco-friendly solutions, and substantial R&D investments in the electronics and plastic sectors to offer superior quality products,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxane Additives Providing Simple Chemical Toolbox to Improve Traditional Formulations
Polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane additives are becoming more and more popular in coating applications, including optical coatings, photolithography, and anti-reflective coatings. The use of additives that can be added at low percentages to enhance the functionality of existing polymer systems is growing in the specialty chemicals sector.
To address market needs, various families of polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane (POSS) compounds have been formulated. These additives serve as compatibilizing tie-layers in coating stacks and enhance adhesion, hardness, and scratch resistance in optical coatings.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges the polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane market based on type (molecular silica POSS, monofunctional POSS, multifunctional POSS), form (liquid, solid), function (additives, chemical intermediates), and application (polymers & plastics, electronics, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, paints & coatings), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
