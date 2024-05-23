Sabika Jewelry: Celebrating 23 Years of Beauty, Joy, and Community
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabika Jewelry (Sabika), a Pittsburgh-based, woman-owned jewelry company, and beloved brand known for its unique and beautifully designed jewelry, announces with a mix of gratitude and emotion that it will be winding down its operations over the next two months. This decision marks the culmination of an incredible 23-year journey that has brought beauty, joy, and countless opportunities to communities across the United States.
Alexandra Mayr-Gracik, CEO and Head Designer, reflects on the brand’s remarkable journey and the difficult yet heartfelt decision to bring this chapter to a close. “I am choosing gratitude,” Mayr-Gracik expressed. “Gratitude to our employees, stylists and customers for our collective success for over two decades. Everyone we have worked with has a very personal Sabika story that I know they will carry with them wherever they go.”
Founded by Karin Mayr in 2001, Sabika has always stood out for doing things differently. The brand’s core values of generosity, respect, and community have guided its mission and will continue to be the cornerstone of its final chapter. Karin shared her profound appreciation, stating: “Together we did wonderful things. We made a difference in countless lives. Our stylists became the Sabika brand for their customers and friends, and we supported causes from child abuse to breast cancer treatment, prevention, and research in impactful ways.”
Over its illustrious history, Sabika has reached every corner of the United States, providing an income to over 5,300 stylists and paying an astounding $44 million in commissions. The brand has touched the lives of over 300,000 customers, making them feel more beautiful and confident. Additionally, Sabika has raised over $3.2 million for more than 1,500 charities nationwide, changing lives and communities in meaningful ways.
Miriam Mayr, Executive Director of Sales and Marketing, reflected on the journey, emphasizing that it has never been about the end destination but about the journey together. “I am so proud of what we have achieved in 23 years. We have accomplished so much and created lasting impacts. The next two months will be a celebration of our stylists, our customers, and our community. We have a final chapter of this legacy to write, and I am honored to be a part of that.”
To mark this farewell, Sabika will continue to offer opportunities for stylists and customers to engage with the brand through various sales events, including online shopping, in-person events, and the highly anticipated Weekly Online and in-person Home Office Farewell Blowout Sales.
Karin, Alex, and Miriam, alongside the rest of their family and the entire Sabika team, extend their heartfelt thanks to all who have been part of the Sabika story. As they close this chapter, they invite everyone to join in Sabika Farewell Celebration events, honoring the jewelry, as well as the beauty, joy, and connections created over the years. A lasting legacy that will live on in the heirloom Sabika designs that will continue to be worn and loved by so many.
About Sabika Jewelry
Sabika Jewelry (Sabika) was founded in 2001 by Karin Mayr at the age of 50 with the sole purpose of caring for her family. Determined to build a company to connect women from all communities, her compassion and love have become a cornerstone of Sabika, elevating its product, services and each connection made by the Sabika Family. A women-founded and led, artisan-made brand and Social Selling Platform, it has become a multimillion-dollar family-owned jewelry company.
Founded and headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Sabika uses rare and unique components sourced from leading vendors across Europe. Female artisans throughout Austria and Germany then craft each piece using sustainable and eco-conscious finishing methods. Sabika’s customers and independent stylists span across the United States. Giving back to the community and creating opportunity is part of Sabika’s mission. Since its inception and together with Sabika Stylists, the company has raised over $4.27 million for local and national charities. Visit sabika-jewelry.com to learn more.
