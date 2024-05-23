Bitget Announces Pre-Market Listings of zkLink (ZKL), Taiko Network (TKO), and Lista (LISTA)

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company, is pleased to announce the pre-market listing of three innovative tokens: zkLink (ZKL), Taiko Network (TKO), and Lista (LISTA). These listings underscore Bitget's commitment to providing its users with access to cutting-edge blockchain projects and technologies.

About zkLink (ZKL)

zkLink Nova is the industry's first aggregashortlyRollup network built atop Ethereum and Ethereum Layer 2 rollups (L2s). It offers an EVM-compatible, open platform for the rapid and straightforward development of smart contracts. zkLink Nova aggregates scattered assets across Ethereum Layer 2s, enabling interoperable trade and transactions.

Secured by zero-knowledge proof technology, zkLink Nova ensures low gas costs, rapid finality, and inherits security from Ethereum. This platform is poised to revolutionize the scalability and interoperability of decentralized applications.

About Taiko Network (TKO)

Taiko Network is a fully open-source, permissionless, Ethereum-equivalent ZK-Rollup. It aims to provide a seamless Ethereum-like experience without any centralized actors, operating entirely through community-driven mechanisms.

The Taiko protocol is defined by a set of smart contracts deployed on Ethereum, serving as a fully open-source scaling solution. The protocol's governance is embedded within these contracts, ensuring transparency and decentralization. Key entities within the Taiko ecosystem include:

Taiko Labs: A research and development group dedicated to the Taiko protocol.

Taiko Treasury: Funded by the protocol's income.

Taiko DAO: Comprising Taiko Token (TKO) holders who govern various aspects of the protocol.

Taiko Foundation: Oversees growth and development, acting on behalf of the Taiko DAO.

Taiko Security Council: Ensures the protocol's safety and can implement emergency measures.

About Lista DAO (LISTA)

Lista DAO is an open-source liquidity protocol designed for earning yields on collateralized crypto assets such as BNB, ETH, stablecoins, and other cryptocurrencies. It facilitates borrowing through its decentralized stablecoin, lisUSD, also known as a "Destablecoin." Lista DAO leverages and expands the proven MakerDAO model to offer a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed stablecoin system.

The protocol operates on a dual token model (lisUSD and LISTA) and incorporates mechanisms for instant conversions, asset collateralization, borrowing, and yield farming. Initially native to the BNB Chain ecosystem, Lista DAO has plans to expand to multiple chains in the near future. Built by DeFi and smart contract experts, Lista DAO aims to position the lisUSD Destablecoin as a globally dominant stablecoin by leveraging Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards and yield-bearing assets.

Bitget Pre-Market Trading

Bitget pre-market trading is an over-the-counter platform that provides a marketplace for new coins before their official listing. The feature is strategically positioned to capture the interest of proactive traders and investors who aim to leverage early access in high potential low-cap tokens. It facilitates peer-to-peer trading between buyers and sellers, allowing them to acquire coins at optimal prices and secure liquidity in advance. This system benefits investors by enabling them to establish orders in advance and complete deliveries at a mutually agreed time, without the immediate need to hold the new coins.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, commented, "We are excited to introduce Lista, Taiko, and zkLink to our pre-market trading platform. These innovative projects reflect our commitment to offering users access to the most promising developments in the crypto space. We believe these listings will provide significant opportunities for our users to engage with groundbreaking technologies and foster the growth of decentralized finance."

Bitget has shown remarkable performance in the spot markets this year. According to CCData, Bitget has a substantial increase in market share this year, surging by 2.01% to reach 4.04%. This growth demonstrates Bitget's strong position and growing influence within the cryptocurrency exchange landscape. The platform now offers spot trading with over 700 coins and 800 trading pairs. With the introduction of Pre-market, Bitget continues to innovate and provide solutions to meet the evolving needs of cryptocurrency traders and investors to trade smarter.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

