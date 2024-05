Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion Market to Soar to $3.9 Billion by 2025

Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The Market Size Of Asia-Pacific Tolling & City Congestion Industry By Product Type and Region: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 20182025, the Asia-Pacific tolling & city congestion was valued at $1,154.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,932.4 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018 to 2025.

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5069

Factors such as rise in demand for efficient traffic management solutions, increase in the number of vehicles, and reduction in environmental pollution majorly drive the adoption of tolling & city congestion systems.

However, high capital investment for transportation & tolling system, large database requirement for road & tolling network, and low acceptance ratio restrict the market growth. Furthermore, investments in the idea of smart cities and innovation of smart signal have created lucrative opportunities for the Asia-Pacific tolling & city congestion market.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-tolling-and-city-congestion-market/purchase-options

Key Findings of The Study

Based on product type, the UTM segment dominated the Asia-Pacific tolling & city congestion market in 2017.

ATMS is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

๐Œ๐š๐ค๐ž ๐š๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5069

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

Efkon GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Raytheon, Thales Group, Siemens AG, Kapsch, Conduent (Xerox Corporation), Cubic Transportation, Alstom, and GE transportation.