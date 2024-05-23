Orderly Network Expands to Polygon PoS, Bringing Advanced Perpetuals Trading to Quickswap

NEW YORK, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orderly Network has partnered with Quickswap, the leading DEX on all Polygon chains, to launch QuickPerps: Falkor, a next-generation decentralized Perpetual Exchange. This integration unlocks a new level of functionality for DeFi traders on Polygon PoS, with key benefits powered by Orderly's innovative omnichain vaults:

Enhanced Liquidity: Orderly's robust liquidity layer combines with Quickswap's, enabling leveraged trading with tighter spreads and lower slippage.

Effortless Cross-Chain Trading: Deposit, withdraw, and trade assets seamlessly across all major EVM chains supported by Orderly, directly from the Falkor vault. No asset bridging required.

Zero-Gas Leveraged Trading: Enjoy Polygon PoS's fast network and low fees for vault deposits. Leveraged trading within the vault happens entirely gas-free thanks to Orderly Network.

CEX-Like Experience: A familiar orderbook interface powered by Orderly's CLOB infrastructure simplifies trading for both new and experienced users.

Advanced Order Controls: Manage risk effectively with limit orders – all available within the user-friendly interface.

This collaboration positions Quickswap to become the go-to DEX for leveraged trading on Polygon PoS. By solving the re-org issues that plagued previous perpetual protocols, Falkor has the potential to ignite a surge in trading volume on the platform.

Said Arjun Arora, COO of Orderly Network: “Partnering with QuickSwap aligns with Orderly’s mission to empower DEXs with superior infrastructure that enables them to rival traditional CEXs in functionality and performance. This integration is also a testament to Orderly Network’s versatility, as it enables an Automated Market Maker like QuickSwap to widen their product offering and offer perpetual futures for the first time on Polygon PoS.”

Said Sameep Singhania, Core Contributor at QuickSwap: “Our partnership with Orderly Network marks a significant leap forward for QuickSwap and the DragonFi ecosystem. By integrating Falkor with Orderly Network’s omnichain vault system, QuickSwap can empower its users with the best-in-class leveraged trading experience, complete with zero-gas fees, deep liquidity, and a user-friendly interface.”

Orderly Network has come a long way in a short amount of time. Since launching in 2022, Orderly has already surpassed US$38 billion in trading volume, and integrated some of the world’s highest-caliber decentralized exchanges into its novel permissionless liquidity layer. Backed by major investors like Sequoia China, Pantera Capital, Primitive Ventures, Dragonfly Capital, Jump Crypto, and GSR Ventures, Orderly has rapidly gained traction with DeFi builders and traders alike.

A Perfect Match for DeFi Growth

Polygon PoS's fast network, cheap fees, and large user base (over 400k daily active users) create the perfect environment for DeFi to thrive. Orderly's robust infrastructure, combined with Quickswap's reach and Polygon PoS's scalability, positions this collaboration as a major step forward for omnichain trading and DeFi on Polygon PoS.

"The integration of Orderly Network's advanced perpetuals trading system into Quickswap marks a significant advancement in DeFi on Polygon PoS," said Jack Melnick, Head of DeFi, Polygon Labs. "This development, supported by Orderly's innovative omnichain vaults, underscores a vision of fostering a scalable, efficient, and user-friendly DeFi ecosystem."

