Patricia Daly-Lipe of The Literary Lady to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PONTE VERDE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is blessed to be filled with creative artists and writers. Everyone has their unique talent but more often than not a particular artist comes along who’s mission is to spread love and inspire compassion. Patricia Daly-Lipe is one such individual whose stories, that seamlessly blends fact and fiction, give us a fascinating unforgettable well-researched accounts about actual people and animals, that indelibly leave their mark in the world, and change us all for the better.

Dr. Patricia Daly-Lipe, fondly known as The Literary Lady, is a highly renowned artist key note speaker, and author of 11 books: Horse Tales, Nature’s Wisdom, Patriot Priest, All Alone, A Cruel Calm, Miami Yesteryears, Historic Tales of La Jolla, Helen Holt, La Jolla: A Celebration of Its Past, Myth, Magic, and Metaphor, and How She Did It: The Creativity of Georgeanna Lipe.

Many of her books, based on lost loved ones, are drawn from memoirs wrapped in delightful historical fiction done with exquisite delicacy that are raw and riveting.

As she vividly describes her thoughts on specific subjects and accounts on her loved ones being as accurate as she can, her stories shine with truth and beauty.

For history enthusiasts, Patriot Priest tells of her great uncle Msgr. William A. Hemmick who served the troops in WW1. After the war, he was fondly declared the Patriot Priest of Picardy by the Army and Navy. Patricia was fortunate enough to find letters that he wrote to his sister in the archives of Georgetown University so she was able to write with unambiguousness and subtle candor.

Another book, Cruel Calm Paris Between the Wars, a historical fiction, is loosely based on her mother’s life who sadly passed away when Patricia was only eighteen years old. A fascinating read, it centers around forbidden love under society’s watchful eye that takes place in Paris between WW 1 and WW 2 that captures our hearts and simply tugs at our heartstrings.

Patricia’s latest book is about her late mother- in-law How She Did It. The book graciously delves into her whimsical and artsy life. A splendidly enthusiastic woman who first started out as a medical illustrator then became a water colorist traveling all over the world to create her lovely paintings and drawings. She lived to be 103 having lived a meaningful life that impacted the world so profoundly.

Also near and dear to Patricia’s heart is her love for animals, particularly dogs and horses. She is the proud parent of 2 horses and three dogs, all rescues. Patricia admonishes how our furry companions unwaveringly provide us with unconditional love that is pure, comforting, and enduring. The interconnectedness of animals and our cherished pet babies and their companionship instilled in Patricia her passion to write about them.

Horse Tales, both fact and fiction, was “written” by her pet thoroughbreds Teddy and Justin. We delve into their magnificent adventures, their love of freedom and how that is their right, and how their extraordinary healing magic is a blessing to our world, and how these magnificent creatures should be respected and revered by us all.

Her other book, Nature’s Wisdom, is a collection of short stories where she invites us to step into the enchanting world of nature and animals. It demonstrates our universal bond with these pure and remarkable beings that teach us compassion, valuable lessons, unconditional love, and heal us with every profound moment we spend with them. It includes a poignant, lovely, heartfelt story about her dog and their wonderful adventures.

Patricia recounts a miraculous story about her beautiful German Shepherd dog Christian. When she was in Europe, he suddenly became very ill. She asked permission to take him to the Church in Assisi where she prayed to St. Francis of Assisi to please save her dog. Her prayers were answered when her astonished vet told her that her dog was 100% healed and it was indeed “a miracle”.

If you are an aspiring artist, you should check out Myth, Magic, and Metaphor dedicated to struggling writers, artists, and musicians that will encourage them to follow their path to greatness and never let go of their dreams.

Besides her writing talent, Patricia also paints beautiful pet portraits and other paintings.

Patricia encourages us all to enjoy the beauty of life as she has with empathy, spirit, love and respect for all living beings. Instead of being attached to our Smartphone and other devices we should go out and enjoy the beauty of nature.

If we want to tear ourselves away from all the upheaval going on in the world, connecting with nature will get us there.

Patricia shares a life well lived of hope and grace who makes the world a brighter place living with intention, compassion, and unwavering faith.



Patricia’s first La Jolla book was the Winner of the San Diego Books Awards in 2002. A Cruel Calm, the USABookNews.com Finalist Award, and in 2013 she won First Prize for historical fiction. Patricia was named Author of the Year 2016-2017 by the International Association of Top Professionals and Lifetime of Achievement and Success in 2017. She is a member of the San Diego Writers and Editors Guild.

Close Up Radio will feature Patricia Daly-Lipe in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday May 24th at 10am Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit https://www.literarylady.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno