Decorated Officer Captain Morgan Little to be Featured on Close Up Radio

Morgan Little led a stellar career with the US Navy that spanned more than three decades and included notable contributions to our country as well as to fellow Veterans. He has served in capacities (not a chronological list) that included successful junior jobs, commanding officer, executive officer, Warfare R&D (Nuclear, Biological & Chemical Warfare Defense), and other officer positions. He holds a Dedicated Service Award, an Anchor Award, a Presidential Valuable Service Award, and was honored with many other recognitions during his tenure and reserve time.

He has participated in many impactful committees, both Naval, Federal, and civilian. Captain Little served on a destroyer during the Vietnam War, and recent findings show just how historically valuable what the Army and Marine Corps accomplished together for our country was back then ( in establishing the gun line.)

“I learned many things in my years of service that shaped my character. For one, always be punctual. And how important it is to do the background work before you act! One can almost always improve extremes with research.”

Just prior to beginning his naval career, Captain Little earned his Master’s Degree in Animal Sciences. People would always tease him about what that might have to do with being in the Navy or steering a huge ship. One area that readily connects is in maintaining careful logs of data (for instance on a female horse’s production of colts.) You see Captain Little has a special passion for the wild mustang population in America, aiming to help keep them roaming free and their bloodline pure.

Captain Little has other dynamic interests as well. One is related to voting policy for Americans, particularly as it relates to voter ID, election integrity, and all those soldiers who need to vote by absentee ballot. He helped to pass bills before the Texas legislature related to that. Captain Little is also a tireless volunteer for Veteran affairs and helped to arrange for the money raised from the TX State Lottery to be allotted to Veterans (43 cents from every 2-dollar scratch-off ticket.) This hast totaled over 2,.9 billion dollars to date. He believes those on top of the spear and willing to die should have their lives and contributions truly recognized.

Recapping all he has sponsored in Washington DC executive agencies for the military folk could fill a whole radio show episode. One notable feat was an act he sponsored to maintain seniority, schedule time for advancement eligibility exams, and retain pension status for the many first responders such as firefighters who do reserve work.

Captain Little has a noticeable sense of purpose and integrity, a soft Southern voice, and clear intelligence and wit. One favorite quote of his came from one-time President Calvin Coolidge .It is about persistence, another trait that he obviously has.

“Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan Press On has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race.”

Morgan Little is now into his eighties and still he presses on. He might live to be 100 and add to his legacy story. Learn more about his life story, accomplishments and dreams when you hear his two radio shows.

