Bitget Hosts Over 20 Offline Events with 3000 Attendees to Celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has recently hosted a series of global events to celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day. These gatherings, spanning from Asia to South America, commemorated the historic first purchase made with Bitcoin and honored the growth and community spirit across the crypto industry.

Bitcoin Pizza Day, observed on May 22, marks the first real-world transaction using Bitcoin. On this day in 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz purchased two pizzas for 10,000 Bitcoins (valued at 670 million USD today), which has since become a legendary moment in the crypto community. This year, Bitget hosted events worldwide to celebrate this milestone and bring together crypto enthusiasts, traders, and innovators. The exchange hosted and co-hosted 20 offline events from May 19th to 22nd across five continents, including Asia, Europe, and Oceania, attracting 3,000 participants to celebrate this special day together.

Of the 20 events hosted worldwide, some of the most notable events were Bitget’s Pizza Day meetups in Brisbane, Bueno Aires, Sau Paulo and Taipei. In Taipei, the company invited Steve Chen, the former founder of Youtube, to celebrate Pizza Day with Bitget together. Meanwhile, in Australia, the event was hosted in collaboration with the Australian DeFi Association and the All Things Blockchain community. The agenda included general networking, sharing pizzas, discussions on blockchain, updates from the current landscape and Bitget insights. In Sao Paulo, Bitget partnered with Domino’s Pizza as the pizza supplier and a dedicated trading event was hosted in Bueno Aires as well.

Bitget also partnered with PizzaDAO to sponsor additional events in key cities, fostering community engagement and celebrating Bitcoin Pizza Day on a grand scale. Among these cities were Tokyo, Madrid, Lisbon, Zurich, and many more.

Bitget’s Pizza Day celebrations have become intriguing opportunities for crypto enthusiasts to earn exciting rewards. The company also made a 3D video to spread the message. To extend the Pizza Day celebrations, Bitget India is offering 100% USDT APR for news users on Bitget Earn until June 16th.

"Bitcoin Pizza Day marks a pivotal moment in the history of cryptocurrencies," says Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget. "Celebrating this day reminds us of how cryptocurrency started from a novel concept to a revolutionary force in finance. It honors the early adopters who believed in the potential of decentralized technology and encourages us to continue exploring resourceful uses for cryptocurrencies. At Bitget, we're proud to bring the global community together every year to celebrate this milestone and reflect on the industry’s remarkable progress."

Bitcoin Pizza Day serves as a reminder of Bitcoin's humble beginnings and its exponential growth. From a value of 0.003 cents in 2010 to approximately $69,000 today, Bitcoin's rise underscores how the financial landscape has evolved throughout the last decade. It also highlights Bitcoin's journey from an obscure digital currency to a widely recognized financial instrument. The events hosted by Bitget are not just celebrations but also opportunities to reflect on the achievements and future potential of cryptocurrencies.

