Abrasives Market Innovations Investigated by Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has released a report titled โ€œAbrasives Market By Type (Bonded Abrasives, Coated Abrasives, Super Abrasives), By Material (Natural, Synthetic), By End Use Industry (Automotive, Metal Fabrication, Machinery, Electronics, Construction, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032โ€. The report highlights that the abrasives market, valued at $42.6 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $67.0 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.

๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก

The global abrasives market is primarily driven by the growing demand from the building and construction sector, increased infrastructure projects, and renovation activities. However, market growth is hindered by raw material price volatility and intense competition. Despite these challenges, the focus on surface quality and sustainability presents lucrative growth opportunities.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ

Bonded Abrasives: The largest segment in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market revenue. Expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.

๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ

Synthetic Abrasives: Dominated the market in 2022, contributing to over four-fifths of the revenue. Projected to maintain the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ

Automotive: Held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global revenue. The metal fabrication segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

Asia-Pacific: The largest and fastest-growing region, holding more than two-fifths of the market share in 2022 and expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The region's growth is driven by industrialization, urbanization, and manufacturing activities, particularly in China and India.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

- 3M Company

- Bullard Abrasives, Inc.

- Carborundum Universal Limited

- Deerfos

- Hindustan Abrasives

- Osborn Lippert India Private Limited

- Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH

- Saint-Gobain

- SAK Abrasives Limited

- Sterling Abrasives Limited

These key players have adopted various strategies, including new product launches, collaborations, and expansions, to maintain their market dominance.

