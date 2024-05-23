Bay-Bay Water's Purified Distilled Water is 100% Free of Phthalates and Bisphenol A

The Miami-based company offers busy parents a pure, safe and convenient solution for their baby's hydration needs.

MIAMI LAKES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay-Bay Water, a trusted provider of purified distilled water for babies, is pleased to announce that its product is now 100% free of phthalates and bisphenol A (BPA). This commitment to safety ensures that parents can provide their babies with the purest and healthiest drinking water possible.

“We understand that parents want nothing but the best for their children,” says Mr. Osmay Gonzalez, spokesperson for Bay-Bay Water. “That’s why we are committed to providing a product that is free of harmful contaminants, including phthalates and BPA. Our purified distilled water is the perfect choice for parents who are looking for a safe and convenient way to mix baby formula.”

Phthalates and BPA are chemicals commonly found in plastic products, including some baby bottles and water containers. These substances have been linked to potential health risks, raising concerns among parents and health professionals alike. By eliminating these chemicals from its packaging, Bay-Bay Water provides parents with peace of mind, knowing that their baby's water is as pure and safe as possible.

Bay-Bay Water's purified distilled water undergoes a rigorous distillation process that removes impurities such as chlorine, fluoride, pesticides, minerals, viruses, mold, fungi, parasites, bacteria, lead, chloramines, mercury, herbicides, aluminum, ammonia, arsenic, barium, radium, uranium, silver, selenium, perchlorate, cadmium, nitrates, nitrites, copper, and chromium. The result is water that is pure, clean, and ideal for mixing with baby formula or cereal.

The company's BPA-free and phosphate-free bottles are available in convenient 12 and 24-bottle packs, making it easy for parents to always have a supply of pure water on hand. Bay-Bay Water is available for purchase on Amazon and Walmart, providing easy access for parents across the United States.

In addition to its commitment to purity and safety, Bay-Bay Water offers exceptional customer service. The company has a comprehensive shipping, refund, and exchange policy to ensure customer satisfaction. Bay-Bay Water proudly serves residents throughout the United States.

"At Bay-Bay Water, we believe that every baby deserves the best start in life, and that begins with pure, safe water," added Osmay. "We are committed to providing a product that parents can trust, making their lives a little easier and giving them one less thing to worry about."

Parents across the United States looking for the purest and safest water option for their babies can trust Bay-Bay Water. Bay-Bay Water’s new portable bottles are available in convenient 12- and 24-packs at Amazon and Walmart.

For more information or to make a purchase, visit Bay-Bay Water at https://www.baybaywater.com/buy. Stay informed about the latest updates and tips on baby care by visiting the company blog at https://www.baybaywater.com/blog. For inquiries, call 1-844-5BAY-BAY / 1-844-522-9229.

About Bay-Bay Water

Bay-Bay is distilled water for baby formula that you can trust. It is phosphate and fluoride-free water for babies in convenient single-serve bottles that you can take on the go. No more sterilizing breakable glass bottles or lugging around gallon-sized jugs of distilled water. Our BPA-free bottled water for formula and cereals is pure, safe, and convenient, making it the pure solution you need.

Contact Details:

8004 NW 154th St. Suite #130

Miami Lakes, FL 33016. USA

Email: BayBayWater (at) Gmail (dot) com

1-844-5BAY-BAY / 1-844-522-9229

Note to Editors:

• For additional information about Bay-Bay Water, including high-resolution images and interview opportunities with Mr. Osmay Gonzalez, please contact the Bay-Bay Water media team. This press release aims to inform the public about the availability of convenient, safe, and high-quality water for infant formula preparation, emphasizing the importance of purity and accessibility for parents across the United States.

• Bay-Bay Water is certified by National Testing Laboratories Ltd., following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Quality Standards 21CFR Section 165.110(b).

• Bay-Bay Water's purified distilled water is available for purchase online and at major retailers throughout the United States.

• Bay-Bay Water offers a variety of resources on their website, including information on the importance of using distilled water for mixing baby formula and tips for choosing the right type of distilled water for your baby's needs.

