Glucose Management Supplement Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 17.5 Billion By 2034, Fact.MR

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes and Other Chronic Illnesses Driving Adoption of Glucose Management Supplements for Ensuring Optimal Sugar Levels: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global sales of glucose management supplements market is estimated to reach US$ 9.7 billion in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034. According to this new study by Fact.MR, the market is expected to end up at a value of US$ 17.5 billion by 2034.Glucose supplements provide essential carbohydrates to individuals unable to eat due to illness, trauma, or other medical conditions, creating sales opportunities for supplement suppliers. They are utilized to manage hyperkalemia, a condition in which potassium levels increase to a dangerous level, to ensure stable potassium levels and prevent further cell damage.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10084 While initially targeting diabetic patients, demand for glucose tablets is growing among healthy individuals, significantly boosting market growth. Glucose additives have become popular among athletes like marathon runners, bodybuilders, and rowers. These individuals engage in strenuous physical activity, leading to fatigue and lethargic muscles. Glucose additives help replenish energy levels and enable athletes to prepare for their next race.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global glucose management supplement market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 17.5 billion by the end of 2034. In 2024, North America is poised to occupy a market share of 24.7%.East Asia is projected to account for a market share of 25.4% by the end of 2034. By 2034, the United States market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 3 billion.The Mexican market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2034. Based on form, tablets are projected to occupy 53.5% of the overall market share by the end of 2034.Sales of capsules for glucose management are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034. The minerals segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034.“Glucose management supplements meet diverse needs, from medical support to athletic performance. Their versatility and effectiveness play a crucial role in driving their widespread adoption,” says a Fact.MR analyst.The key players in the glucose management supplement industry including NOW Foods, Life Extension, GNC, Natrol, Nature Made, Nature's Bounty, Zenith Labs, Blackmores, Pure Encapsulations, Doctor's Best, Spring Valley, Best Naturals, Thorne, Solgar, and Nutricost; Pure EncapsulationsIncreasing Incidence of Type 2 DiabetesType 2 diabetes is becoming a major health problem. Metabolic syndrome is a group of illnesses that raises the risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. Glucose control supplements efficiently treat all of these diseases, making them popular among patients and serving as a unique selling point for providers.The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that around 220 million people worldwide have diabetes, with type 2 diabetes accounting for 90% of the cases.Diabetes claimed the lives of 1.1 million people globally in 2005. WHO predicts that the number of fatalities due to diabetes will triple by 2030.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=10084 Insights by country:The United States holds a dominant share of the market, largely due to rising rates of prediabetes and obesity, along with an aging population.The CDC reports that in 2015, about 84.1 million adults (33.9% of the population) in the United States had prediabetes, with approximately 48.3% of the elderly population affected by the condition.Furthermore, the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) indicates that around 60% of U.S. adults use diabetic supplements. These factors create lucrative opportunities, attracting numerous international firms to engage in commerce and maximize their earnings in the U.S. market."Increasing Awareness of the Adverse Effects of Diabetes and Elevated Blood Glucose Levels”As consumers become increasingly aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, sales of glucose management supplements are steadily rising. The growing elderly population has coincided with a notable increase in chronic diseases such as diabetes among adults, serving as a primary driver for the market's expansion.With greater awareness of the adverse effects of diabetes and high blood glucose levels, demand for both treatment and prevention has surged. High blood sugar levels can lead to various complications, including stroke, heart disease, nerve damage, foot problems, and kidney disease. This heightened awareness is a key trend in the glucose management supplement market, fueling the demand for solutions that help manage blood sugar levels.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the diabetic population is projected to reach 783 million individuals. This projection has intensified the global demand for glucose management supplements, presenting lucrative opportunities for industry players.Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Horehound Supplement Market : The global horehound supplement market is valued at US$ 881.6 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1.9 billion by the end of 2033. Worldwide horehound supplement sales are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033, as per this latest study by Fact.MR. Softgels Dietary Supplements Market : The global softgels dietary supplements market is estimated to be US$ 8.03 Billion by 2022, sales of softgels dietary supplements are anticipated to witness significant expansion, registering a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com