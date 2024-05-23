Good Game Champ launches Grizzley Games island in Fortnite
Qualifier for The Grizzley Games Champions Tournament Kicks Off Today, Grand Prize Winner To Receive $10,000
Good Game Champ, the new gaming venture by Cordell Broadus, announced the launch of Grizzley Games, a new island in Fortnite created via Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN).
Created by rapper Tee Grizzley, the Good Game Champ debut Grizzly Games recreates his hometown of Detroit. Players battle in this action-packed survival game where the last man standing wins. Tee Grizzley's music is also featured in the game.
Good Game Champ is also announcing The Grizzley Games Champions Tournament. The top 24 players on Grizzley Games from May 20-August 20, 2024 will be eligible to participate in the upcoming tournament to compete for the $10,000 Grand Prize.
Good Game Champ is a gaming publisher that connects artists, athletes, movie studios, and brands to the right fit in the gaming industry. It is led by Cordell Broadus aka Champ Medici (serial entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg’s son) who is managed by Gushcloud, a global creator, content, and brand management company powered by data and technology.
The launch of Grizzley Games, in partnership with 404 Creative - a creative UEFN studio developing gaming experiences, marks the debut for Good Game Champ, which aims to work with diverse creators and bridge the gap between hip-hop culture and gaming. Good Game Champ is a one-of-a-kind agency that hopes to bring more IPs that resonate with hip-hop culture.
"For me, it's important to show people how gaming can change their lives," said Tee Grizzley. "I want to be a representative to my community on the different ways there are to earn money through gaming, starting with our tournament."
"We have a vision of bringing hip-hop and gaming together," said Cordell Broadus, founder of Good Game Champ. "This is the first game released by Good Game Champ, but working with amazing partners like 404 Creative and Epic Games has helped us feel supported throughout the development process. I look forward to seeing everyone play Grizzley Games and go after that money! Excited to bring more games to the community."
Grizzley Games is now available on Fortnite on Epic Games Store for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Android.
For more information, follow Good Game Champ on Instagram (@goodgamechamp_).
