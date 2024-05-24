Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day Commemorated in Ottawa and Cary

Statement by the Prime Minister on Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day Tamil Americans reiterate right to self-determination on Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day Commemorated in Ottawa

Tamil Americans reiterate the Eelam Tamil's right to self-determination and Tamil Canadians jointly demands justice for the Sri Lanka's crime of genocide.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 18, 2024, Tamil Americans in North Carolina commemorated Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day at the Herbert C. Young Community Center in Cary. The solemn event honored and remembered the victims and survivors of the Tamil genocide . Messages from Congressman Wiley Nickel and Congresswoman Deborah Ross highlighted the importance of recognizing the genocide and affirming the Tamil people's right to self-determination Speaking at the event, Congressman Nickel discussed the Tamil State of the Union - 2024, held at the U.S. Library of Congress in Washington, DC, on May 16, 2024, and his historic resolution calling for an independence referendum for Eelam Tamils. Many participants at the commemoration also attended the Tamil State of the Union resolution introduction event at the Library of Congress two days prior. Tamil Americans in North Carolina were the organizers of the commemoration event.The Resolution H.Res.1230: Recognizing the hundreds of thousands of lives lost during Sri Lanka's almost 30-year armed conflict, which ended 15 years ago on May 18, 2009, and ensuring nonrecurrence of past violence, including the Tamil Genocide, by supporting the right to self-determination of Eelam Tamil people and their call for an independence referendum for a lasting peaceful resolution.:Resolved, That the House of Representatives—(1) urges the United States to strengthen diplomatic channels with the Eelam Tamils and collaborate toward peace and stability in the South Asian region of the Indo-Pacific;(2) urges the United States and the international community to advocate for and protect the political rights of the Eelam Tamil people and work toward a permanent political solution based on their right to self-determination that is democratically and peacefully approved by them through a universally accepted process of independence referendum; and(3) recognizes the genocide against the Eelam Tamil people by Sri Lanka.In Ottawa, Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day was jointly commemorated by the Ottawa Tamil Association (OTA), the National Capital Region Tamil Association (NCRTA), the University of Ottawa Tamil Student Union (TSU), Ottawa Tamil Academy of Culture & Technology (OTACT), Canada Muththamizh Sangam, Carleton University Tamil Student Association (CUTSA), Ottawa Tamil Seniors Association (OTSA), and Tamil Genocide Memorial (TGM). The event at the Walter Baker Sports Center in Ottawa was opened with a Land acknowledgement, the Canadian National Anthem, and the Thamil Mozhi Valththu.Attendees participated in a prayer and a moment of silence in remembrance of the lives lost in the Tamil genocide. Speaking at the event, Minister Gary Anandasangaree highlighted the resilience of the Tamil community. He notes that it is the Tamil people's relentless pursuit of justice that has forced the international community to pass UN resolutions to hold the Sri Lankan government accountable. Anandasangaree continued that the Tamil community stands more united and stronger today.The book "Ina Alippin - Porin Satchiyam" translated as Unyielding Witness of a Genocidal War by Mr Suren Karthikesu, a photographer, journalist, and witness to the Tamil Genocide was introduced at the event. The book illustrates the continued dehumanization, persecution, polarization, and discrimination of Tamils in Sri Lanka. Various organizations also took to the stage. In their speech, the TSU recounted the history of the Tamil struggle for liberation in Sri Lanka. Mulivaikkal Kanji was served to attendees at the event, a commemorative gesture to honour the memory of those who perished and the hardship faced by survivors in the final days of the genocide.On May 7, 2024, the Tamil Genocide Day event was commemorated in a very emotional manner at the Canadian Parliament complex. Many Canadian Ministers, Members of Parliament, Political Leaders, Tamil Canadians participated in this event organized by Quebec Tamil Community Organization and Minister and Member of Parliament for Scarborough Constituency, Hon. Gary Anandasangaree.Member of Parliament Annie Koutrakis in her speech to the Canadian Parliament on May 7, 2024 on Tamil Genocide Day confirmed her continued support for the Justice. Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe, Bloc Québécois Member of Parliament for Lac St Jean, Quebec, Sherwood Park Fort, Saskatchewan, Conservative Party of Canada Garnet Genius also spoke on behalf of their parties. The Honorable Marci Len, Canadian Minister of Women's Affairs speech followedThe Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Honorable Mélanie Joly and Members of Parliament Sameer Zuberi, Tim Louis, Leah Taylor Roy and many diplomats and officials attended the event.Speaking on behalf of Canadian Tamil organizations, the speakers emphasized the need to continue efforts for justice and bring Sri Lanka to the international court for the crime of genocide.Hon. Gary Anandasangaree speech reaffirmed his and the Canadian government's commitment to the drive for accountability and justice for the Tamil genocide. The Minister thanked Canadian Tamil organizations Quebec Tamil community, National Council of Canadian Tamils (NCCT), Ottawa Tamil Association, Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) and others who supported the event.On May 18, 2024, A statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day stated that Two years ago, Canada’s Parliament unanimously voted to recognize May 18 as Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day. He re-iterated that we will always advocate for justice and accountability for the crimes committed during the conflict, as well as for the hardships faced by all in Sri Lanka. He mentioned that in 2023, Canada imposed sanctions against four former Sri Lankan government officials in response to their violations of human rights in the country during the armed conflict.Tamil Genocide Memorial

Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day event on May 7, 2024 at the Parliament, Ottawa