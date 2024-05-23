Peter J. Burns, III Delivers Insights on How Much Capital Startups Need to be Successful in Entrepreneur Magazine Column
Burns's Company, Burns Funding, is an alternative funding company that helps entrepreneurs and investors obtain private unsecured debt capital.
It is rewarding to be able to share some of my insights in the pages of the entrepreneur industry’s most highly respected magazines, Entrepreneur and Forbes.”LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter J. Burns III, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Burns Funding, an alternative funding company that helps entrepreneurs and investors obtain private unsecured debt capital, has addressed a pivotal topic for entrepreneurs in his latest column for Entrepreneur Magazine.
— Peter J. Burns, III, Founder of Burns Funding
The column, addressing how much capital entrepreneurs need to ensure the success of their startup, can be read here.
Burns has been writing for Entrepreneur for several years.
“It is rewarding to be able to share some of my insights in the pages of the entrepreneur industry’s most highly respected magazines,” said Burns, who is also a regular columnist for Forbes Magazine. In fact, his latest article in that iconic magazine, comparing how the skills learned while playing chess can be applied to being a successful entrepreneur, can be viewed here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/2024/05/02/what-chess-can-teach-us-about-entrepreneurship/?sh=1bdf5f3b77d7
While Burns’ successful track record earned him a coveted role as a columnist for both iconic magazines, his acumen as an entrepreneur has also led to the creation of a novel approach to helping entrepreneurs obtain the capital they need to be successful, or the “Burns Funding Method.”
The company recently published a website devoted to the method, which explains this innovative approach where Burns Funding obtains the funds for borrowers, then repays their loans using proven passive investment income streams. Not surprisingly, the Method has attracted almost three dozen borrowers in recent months, with many, many more in the pipeline for being approved. Not surprisingly, Burns Funding was recently profiled in the Wall Street Times in the following article about its meteoric rise – https://wallstreettimes.com/exploring-innovative-strategies-for-funding-start-ups/
Burns noted that the company’s niche will give it staying power.
“We are a great alternative to traditional banks, which are difficult for entrepreneurs to work with,” said Burns. “We have hundreds of private investors who have come to trust Burns Funding and are willing to back that up with their capital. We embrace borrowers. This attitude directly opposes the negative reception that entrepreneurs receive from banks and other conventional lending sources.”
ABOUT PETER J. BURNS III
Based in La Jolla, California, Peter J. Burns III grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVA), and finally, Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have very successful traditional business careers, Burns chose the life of a startup entrepreneur.
Burns started hundreds of businesses over the ensuing decades. In the early 2000s, he moved to Arizona and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, Burns took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneurial founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation’s first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.
In recognition of his work, the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America named Burns its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.
Shortly thereafter, Burns started Club Entrepreneur to unite entrepreneurs in an “open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.
In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.
Taken as a whole, Burns says all the businesses have a “common thread.”
“Every business I start represents my desire to help existing and would-be entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Burns. “Too often, they give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem and won’t rest until every entrepreneur who needs money can secure it.”
Holt Hackney
Hackney Communications
+1 512-632-0854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn