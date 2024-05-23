Reps' Training Stage 4, 26 Jun 2024

Putting together a pay claim, dealing with a bullying manager, creating an active chapel and negotiating a robust house agreement are among the skills of a successful rep.

This course is aimed at reps and members who have completed Stage 3. It uses case studies to apply the knowledge and skills developed throughout the programme.

Course Outline

Share feedback on the activity from Stage 3

Analyse some case studies

Learn more about NUJ democracy and how you can become more involved

Action planning

At the end of Stage 4, you will receive a certificate of completion.

The courses are aimed at any new rep, a member who may be interested in getting more involved in their Chapel or Branch, or a more experienced rep who would like a refresher. The programme is relevant for any rep, whether they are staff or freelance.