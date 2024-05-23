Governor Shapiro Brings Great American Getaway RV Tour to Bedford and Lancaster, Announcing Investments in PA’s Main Streets and Visiting Historic Food Market and Highlighting Exciting Sports Attractions

On the third day of the Great American Getaway RV tour, Governor Shapiro made stops in Bedford and Lancaster, promoting small businesses and highlighting fun, historic attractions suited for the whole family.

Lancaster, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro brought the Great American Getaway RV tour to Bedford and Lancaster to promote small businesses, highlight historic stops, and celebrate America’s pastime.

On Monday, Governor Shapiro launched Pennsylvania’s new state tourism brand: The Great American Getaway. The new brand showcases all the Commonwealth has to offer as a premier weekend getaway destination with thousands of attractions – including blockbuster events coming to PA in 2026 like America’s 250th anniversary celebration, the FIFA World Cup, and the MLB All Star Game in 2026.

While in Bedford and Lancaster today, Governor Shapiro visited local small businesses, announced $7 million to support Pennsylvania’s main streets and communities, threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Lancaster Stormers game, and continued to encourage more people to visit Pennsylvania. Read more about The Great American Getaway RV tour stop in Bedford and Lancaster below.

Investing Nearly $7 Million to Support Pennsylvania’s Main Streets and Communities Across Pennsylvania

Today, Governor Shapiro and DCED Secretary Siger announced nearly $7 million through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP) to support 49 community improvement projects in 25 counties, including three projects in Bedford County.

This KCP funding supports Pennsylvania Main Streets all across the Commonwealth, helping communities pay for new sidewalks and improved streetlights, small businesses renovate their facades, and developers build more affordable housing.

The Governor and Secretary Siger announced the investments after touring several small businesses in Bedford, including Espy House, Lifestyle Next Door, and Juli’s Wearable Art.

Highlighting Family Attractions and Businesses in Historic Lancaster City

Governor Shapiro and the First Family then visited local businesses in historic downtown Lancaster City, including the Southern Market Food Hall where they met and heard from small business owners and vendors. Originally built as a farmers’ market in 1888, Southern Market now provides a variety of food selections from around the world.

Governor Shapiro and the First Family then visited Decades, a local restaurant and bar, retro arcade, and bowling alley located in the historic Stahr Armory building for arcade games and bowling – highlighting the local destinations that have something to offer for the entire family.

Celebrating America’s Favorite Pastime Sport: A Night with the Lancaster Stormers

Governor Shapiro and the First Family then traveled to Clipper Magazine Stadium for the Lancaster Stormers game, where the Governor threw the ceremonial first pitch – showcasing the top tier events and sports that Pennsylvania has to offer for nearly 72 million people who live within a four-hour drive of our Commonwealth.

The Great American Getaway: How the New Brand and the Governor’s Proposed 2024-25 Budget Prioritizes Pennsylvania Tourism, Encourages Millions to Visit Pennsylvania, and Supports Our Communities

Tourism is a key piece of the Governor’s economic development strategy, generating $76 billion and supporting more than 486,000 jobs a year in PA – and the new brand builds on Governor Shapiro’s proposed $18 million tourism investment to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs.

A new report released by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office in March shows Pennsylvania’s tourism industry:

Generated $76.7 billion in economic impact;

in economic impact; Supported 486,871 jobs;

jobs; Contributed $4.7 billion in state and local taxes;

in state and local taxes; Welcomed 192.4 million visitors in 2022.

In 2022, Discover Lancaster’s annual report showed that Lancaster County tourism:

Generated $3.26 billion in economic impact;

in economic impact; Supported 24,481 jobs;

jobs; Contributed $235 million in state and local taxes;

in state and local taxes; Welcomed 9.77 million visitors in 2022.

From our hospitality and entertainment industries to our state parks, trails, and outdoor recreation businesses – tourism is a powerful economic engine, benefitting nearly every corner of Pennsylvania and giving every traveler the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

Need inspiration for your next Great American Getaway in Philadelphia? Discover your getaway at visitpa.com/getaway and follow on Instagram, Pinterest, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok for more inspiration.

