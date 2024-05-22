CDT’s Jake Laperruque Testifies Before U.S. House Homeland Security Committee on AI in National Security
On Wednesday, May 22, CDT’s Jake Laperruque testified before a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on “Advancing Innovation (AI): Harnessing Artificial Intelligence to Defend and Secure the Homeland.”
In Jake’s testimony, he described key principles for responsible AI use, examined facial recognition as a case study into why responsible use of AI is so critical, and provided a set of steps Congress can take to promote effective use of AI technologies in the national security space — including creating an independent bipartisan oversight board for the use of AI in national security contexts, and enacting requirements to enhance transparency about the use and impact of AI.