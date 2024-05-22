Submit Release
CDT’s Jake Laperruque Testifies Before U.S. House Homeland Security Committee on AI in National Security

On Wednesday, May 22, CDT’s Jake Laperruque testified before a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on “Advancing Innovation (AI): Harnessing Artificial Intelligence to Defend and Secure the Homeland.”

In Jake’s testimony, he described key principles for responsible AI use, examined facial recognition as a case study into why responsible use of AI is so critical, and provided a set of steps Congress can take to promote effective use of AI technologies in the national security space — including creating an independent bipartisan oversight board for the use of AI in national security contexts, and enacting requirements to enhance transparency about the use and impact of AI.

Read the written testimony.

Watch the full hearing.

