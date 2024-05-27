Scott Whittaker & Latigo Group breaks ground on a second multi-housing development in Southwest Florida.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Whittaker JLL Capital Markets is pleased to announce its successful arrangement of $192 million in total financing for The Latigo Group's two most recent multi-housing developments in Southwest Florida: The Hadley, a 444-unit project in Cape Coral, and Fiori Naples, a 303-unit project in Naples.

JLL represented the borrower, the Latigo Group and Whittaker, in securing a structured financing package for each project.

Construction of The Hadley began in early 2023 and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The property will offer a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with an average unit size of 1,088 square feet. The project will offer residents an amenity package that is unmatched compared to its competitive set. Unit interiors are carefully designed with gourmet kitchens featuring stainless steel appliances, high grade countertops, custom cabinetry, voluminous 9’-10’ ceilings and dual bathroom vanities. The community will also feature a resort style pool with wading sun deck and resort-style cabanas, fully amenitized clubhouse with billiards, state-of-the-art fitness center with indoor yoga studio, spin bikes and fitness-on-demand. The project is ideally located between Pine Island Road and Chiquita Boulevard, which will provide future residents with convenient access to retail centers, restaurants, and grocery stores, making it a desirable living option in central Cape Coral.

Fiori Naples is the Latigo Group’s latest groundbreaking, with construction completion anticipated by the end of 2025. Fiori will have a diverse mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,067 square feet with the large 3-bedroom carriage homes up to 1,796 SF. Residents will benefit from designer finishes, balconies, dual bathroom vanities, 9’-10’ ceilings, in-unit washer dryers and stainless-steel appliances. The project will also offer an unmatched amenity package, which will include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness and wellness features such as a dry sauna, salt room and cold plunge, as well as co-working spaces, a grab-and-go marketplace and pickleball courts. Moreover, the project’s ideal location at the intersection of Collier Boulevard and Rattlesnake Hammock Road will provide convenient access to Downtown Naples, upscale shopping, dining, and the famous white sand beaches.

The JLL Capital Markets team was led by Managing Director Bercut Smith.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients — whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

About The Latigo Group

Based in Los Angeles, CA, The Latigo Group is a leading developer of conventional and mixed-use multifamily projects in California and Florida. TLG employs a hands-on investment and development approach, closely managing the investment process during all phases of asset acquisition, planning, entitlement, construction, operations, and disposition. TLG utilizes highly sophisticated market research to determine the attractiveness of a project. With deep experience owning stabilized and developed residential properties, their team is uniquely capable of delivering high quality projects with above market returns that are well positioned in strategic markets across the country. TLG’s focus is to improve the lifestyle and economy of communities, and to cultivate a high quality of life for residents. By Q3 of 2024, the Latigo Group will have delivered more than 2,150 units in California and Florida with an additional 1,100 units under construction or in planning.