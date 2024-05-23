Australian Logistics Company Finalist in Sustainability Awards

Cyclone Global Logistics

Cyclone Global Logistics, the first Australian-owned logistics company certified as 100% carbon neutral, is thrilled to announce its selection as a finalist in the Excellence in Sustainability category at the prestigious Business NSW Sydney Business Awards.

The Business NSW Sydney Business Awards recognise excellence and innovation across various sectors, highlighting outstanding achievements within the business community. Cyclone Global Logistics' inclusion as a finalist in the sustainability category underscores its dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship in logistics. It is the only logistics company recognised for its sustainability efforts.

"We are honoured to be recognised as a finalist in the Excellence in Sustainability category at the Business NSW Sydney Business Awards," said Gavin Farrell, Director of Cyclone Global Logistics. "This acknowledgement reaffirms our dedication to delivering high-quality services while upholding the highest standards of sustainability and innovation."

Cyclone Global Logistics sets itself apart within the industry through its forward-thinking approach and focus on environmental responsibility. By harnessing advanced technology and implementing sustainable practices, the company aims to minimise its environmental impact and contribute positively to the logistics sector.

As a finalist in the Excellence in Sustainability category, Cyclone Global Logistics continues to lead the way in promoting sustainable practices within the logistics industry. The company's commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship positions it as a leader in sustainable logistics solutions.

For more information about Cyclone Global Logistics, its commitment to sustainability, or to calculate your freight CO2, please visit www.cycloneglobal.com

About Cyclone Global Logistics:

Cyclone Global Logistics is an Australian-owned logistics company with over 20 years of experience delivering tailored solutions to meet clients' diverse needs. Focusing on sustainability and innovation, Cyclone Global Logistics aims to redefine the logistics landscape by being RARE (Reliable, Accountable, Responsive and Environmental).

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cara Boatswain

Marketing Manager

Cyclone Global Logistics

cara@cazbahmedia.com.au

0402 947 007