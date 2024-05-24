Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Honors AAPI Artists in Underground Art Scene
Silicon Valley firm spotlights diverse AAPI artists shaping underground art scene.SILICON VALLEY , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker is excited to announce the release of an article titled "5-Notable Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Underground Art," now available on their website. This article celebrates the remarkable contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) artists who are making significant impacts in the underground art world.
FEATURED ARTISTS:
1. JEN BARTEL - Recognized for her dynamic graphic novel covers and collaborations with Marvel and Adidas, Bartel's art is known for its vivid colors and strong female characters.
2. WARREN CHANG - A painter specializing in realism, Chang captures the dignity and struggles of everyday life, often focusing on laborers and the disenfranchised.
3. ROBERT PHO - A former prisoner turned acclaimed tattoo artist, Pho has built a successful nationwide business known for its intricate realism tattoos.
4. DRUE KATAOKA - An innovative NFT artist, Kataoka uses her platform to address social issues and elevate Asian American voices in the digital art space.
5. JASON PEREIRA - A graffiti artist whose work blends elements of Asian and Pacific Islander cultures, promoting unity and cultural heritage through street art.
This article is part of Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker's ongoing commitment to celebrating diversity and promoting underrepresented voices in the art community. To learn more in-depth about, "5-Notable Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Underground Art," visit Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker.
https://adsmith.broker/5-notable-asian-americans-and-pacific-islanders-in-underground-art/
ABOUT ANNA D. SMITH FINE ART AND REAL ESTATE BROKER:
Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker, located in Silicon Valley, operates under the trademarked motto “Fine Art needs a Home and a Home needs Fine Art®.” This firm is a prominent art advisory and brokerage entity specializing in contemporary Underground art. It also offers real estate services related to buying and selling commercial or residential properties in Silicon Valley. As the publisher of the "2023 Underground Art Market Report", Anna D. Smith has earned the title “Queen of the Underground Art World” and has developed her firm into a respected entity in both art and real estate, noted for expertise, professionalism, and client satisfaction. Her website includes a blog where she shares insights on real estate and Underground contemporary art, discussing luxury real estate, the art market, NFTs, and more. She has also curated art exhibitions and sells over 200 prints or originals by California prison artist Donald “C-Note” Hooker.
