UM Students Named to Spring Semester Dean’s List, President’s 4.0 List

MISSOULA – At the University of Montana, nearly 2,600 undergraduate students made the spring semester 2024 Dean’s List or President’s 4.0 List.

To qualify, students must be undergraduates, earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and receive grades of A or B in at least nine credits. Students who receive a grade of C+ or less or no credit (NC/NCR) in a course are not eligible.

The students on the linked lists below made UM’s spring semester 2024 Dean’s List or the President’s 4.0 List. Double asterisks after a name indicate the student earned a 4.0 GPA. A single asterisk indicates a GPA greater than 3.5 but less than 4.0. This information is grouped by hometowns or alphabetically by first name.

Note: The University is prohibited from publishing information about students who signed the Student Request to Restrict Release of Directory Information form through the Registrar’s Office. If students are not listed with a particular city or town, they should check Missoula or other towns they may have listed as an address. If students are not listed and they believe they should be, email the Registrar’s Office at grading@umontana.edu.

Contact: UM Registrar’s Office, grading@umontana.edu.