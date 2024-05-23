Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,072 in the last 365 days.

UM Students Named to Spring Semester Dean’s List, President’s 4.0 List

MISSOULA – At the University of Montana, nearly 2,600 undergraduate students made the spring semester 2024 Dean’s List or President’s 4.0 List.

To qualify, students must be undergraduates, earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and receive grades of A or B in at least nine credits. Students who receive a grade of C+ or less or no credit (NC/NCR) in a course are not eligible.

The students on the linked lists below made UM’s spring semester 2024 Dean’s List or the President’s 4.0 List. Double asterisks after a name indicate the student earned a 4.0 GPA. A single asterisk indicates a GPA greater than 3.5 but less than 4.0. This information is grouped by hometowns or alphabetically by first name.

View the Dean’s List and President’s 4.0 List for Montana students.

View the Dean’s List and President’s 4.0 List for out-of-state students.

View a full alphabetical list of all students who made the Dean’s List and President’s 4.0 List.

All lists also are available on the UM Dean’s List and Degree Candidates webpage.

###

Note: The University is prohibited from publishing information about students who signed the Student Request to Restrict Release of Directory Information form through the Registrar’s Office. If students are not listed with a particular city or town, they should check Missoula or other towns they may have listed as an address. If students are not listed and they believe they should be, email the Registrar’s Office at grading@umontana.edu.

Contact: UM Registrar’s Office, grading@umontana.edu.

You just read:

UM Students Named to Spring Semester Dean’s List, President’s 4.0 List

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more