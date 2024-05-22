FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

Traffic Advisory: Temporary Lane Closures in Multiple Locations May 20 – 24 for Bridge and Tunnel Inspections

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) advises stakeholders to expect delays due to temporary lane closures on specified roadways across the District for bridge and tunnel inspections.

Westbound Southwest Freeway (I-395) over Ohio Drive, Washington Channel, and Maine Avenue S.W.

A right lane closure of Westbound Southwest Freeway (I-395) over Ohio Drive, Washington Channel, and Maine Avenue S.W. on Monday, May 20, 2024, during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

Anacostia Freeway over Oxon Run Bay

A right lane closure of Northbound Anacostia Freeway over Oxon Run Bay followed by a right lane closure of Southbound Anacostia Freeway over Oxon Run Bay on Monday, May 20, 2024, and Tuesday, May 21, 2024, during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

Anacostia Freeway over Howard Road, S.E.

Alternating right and left lane closures of Northbound Anacostia Freeway over Howard Road S.E followed by alternating right and left lane closures of Southbound Anacostia Freeway over Howard Road S.E. on Monday, May 20, 2024, and Tuesday, May 21, 2024, during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

Entrance Ramp from Suitland Parkway to Northbound Anacostia Freeway over Howard Road S.E.

Alternating right and left lane closures of the entrance ramp from Suitland Parkway to Northbound Anacostia Freeway over Howard Road S.E. on Monday, May 20, 2024, and Tuesday, May 21, 2024, during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

T.R. Bridge Ramp to Potomac Parkway Northbound and E Street Expressway Eastbound under Ramps from Constitution Avenue/Potomac River Parkway to T.R. Bridge

Alternating right and left lane closures of the T.R. Bridge ramp to Potomac Parkway Northbound and E Street Expressway Eastbound under ramps from Constitution Avenue/Potomac River Parkway to T.R. Bridge on Monday, May 20, 2024, through Thursday, May 23, 2024, during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

Potomac Parkway under the T.R. Bridge Ramps

Alternating right and left lane closures of Northbound Potomac Parkway under the T.R. Bridge Ramps followed by alternating right and left lane closures of Southbound Potomac Parkway under the T.R. Bridge Ramps on Monday, May 20, 2024, through Thursday, May 23, 2024, during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

Southwest Freeway (I-395) over Ohio Drive, Washington Channel, and Maine Avenue S.W.

A left lane closure of Eastbound Southwest Freeway (I-395) over Ohio Drive, Washington Channel, and Maine Avenue, S.W. followed by a left lane closure of Westbound Southwest Freeway (I-395) over Ohio Drive, Washington Channel, and Maine Avenue, S.W. on Tuesday, May 21st, 2024, during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

Ramp from Eastbound Southeast Freeway (I-695)/Ramp from Southbound Center Leg (I-395) to Southbound South Capitol Street, S.E.

A partial ramp closure of the ramp from Eastbound Southeast Freeway (I-695)/ramp from Southbound Center Leg (I-395) to Southbound South Capitol Street S.E. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

4th Street S.E. under Southeast/Southwest Freeway (I-695)

Alternating right and left lane closures of 4th Street S.E. under Southeast/Southwest Freeway (I-695) on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, and Thursday, May 23, 2024, during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

6th Street S.E. under Southeast/Southwest Freeway (I-695)

Alternating right and left lane closures of 6th Street S.E. under Southeast/Southwest Freeway (I-695) on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, and Thursday, May 23, 2024, during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

14th Street, S.W. over Ohio Drive, Outlet Channel, and Main Avenue, S.W.

A left lane closure of Northbound 14th Street, S.W. over Ohio Drive, Outlet Channel and Maine Avenue, S.W., followed by a left lane closure of Southbound 14th Street, S.W. over Ohio Drive, Outlet Channel and Main Avenue, S.W. on Thursday, May 23, 2024, during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

7th Street S.W. under the CSX Tracks

A right lane closure of Northbound 7th Street S.W. under the CSX Tracks followed by a right lane closure of Southbound 7th Street S.W. under the CSX Tracks on Friday, May 24, 2024, during the hours of 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM, weather permitting.

Traffic controls will be in place to warn drivers approaching the areas. Motorists should anticipate moderate-to-heavy delays due to the lane closures. Drivers are advised to stay alert while traveling through these locations and to be observant of the inspection personnel.

###

The mission of the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is to enhance the quality of life for District residents and visitors by ensuring that people, goods, and information move efficiently and safely with minimal adverse impact on residents and the environment. Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and visit the website at www.ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.