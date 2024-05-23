MIKE&BEN The Fall 2023 Wins 2024 Telly Award - Scripted Series

This is a photo of MIKE with BEN in their underwear.

MIKE&BEN The Fall 2023 is an online musical dark comedy created by and starring Mike and Ben. They must settle their differences if they're gonna impress Judd.

MIKE&BEN are DUMB OWL PRODUCTIONS and STORYTELLING are YOU” — Benjamin Harris III

VENICE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Ben Goldsmith ben@dumbowlproductions.com Michael Gantz gantz_mike@yahoo.com Dumb Owl Productions ’s MIKE&BEN The Fall 2023 NAMED BEST Scripted-Series IN Online Media IN THE 45th ANNUAL TELLY AWARDSDumb Owl Productions announced today it’s MIKE&BEN The Fall 2023 has been named Best Scripted-Series in Online Media in the record breaking 45th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies. This year’s winners include Adobe, Calvin Klein, ESPN, LinkedIn, Mother Jones, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, the LA Clippers (NBA). PlayStation Studios, Sawhorse Productions, TelevisaUnivison and more.MIKE&BEN The Fall 2023 is an online musical dark comedy created by and featuring Ben Goldsmith and Michael Gantz.“The caliber of the work this season truly has reflected the theme of going beyond the frame. Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues,” shares Telly Awards Managing Director Amanda Needham. “The Telly Awards is uniquely positioned to meet the industry where it’s actually making work, be that on television or TikTok.”“MIKE&BEN - DUMB OWL PRODUCTIONS - STORYTELLING” -BGCommitted to pushing the boundaries of creativity forward, this year’s new categories included topics within Generative AI, Brand Collaboration, Use of Data Visualization, Thought Leadership and Accessibility. These categories centered on cutting-edge technologies and storytelling formats that are actively evolving within the video and television industry.This was a record breaking year with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers. Winner’s were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council which includes Nathalie Van Sasse Van Ysselt, VP of Design and Creative Services, MSG Sphere Studios; Barry Christie, Global Creative Lead, Meta Creative Shop; Farihah Zaman, Director, member of Brown Girl Doc Mafia; Aiden Darné, VP, Global Studio Lead Shutterstock; Malinda Wink, Executive Director Minderoo Pictures.The full list of the 45th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners About Dumb Owl ProductionsDumb Owl Productions specializes in comedic video storytelling. Founded by Ben Goldsmith in 2014 in Venice Beach, CA. Dumb Owl has won two Telly awards (2024, 2020) and was Streamy nominated (2018). Dumb Owl Productions creates award winning comedic video media with collaborators and storytellers from the Los Angeles comedic community.Stay DumbPlease contact Ben Goldsmith, Dumb Owl Productions for inquiries: ben@dumbowlproductions.com or call 310 963 0922Find The Telly Awards Online:Website: www.TellyAwards.com Facebook: /TellyAwards Twitter: @TellyAwards Instagram: @TellyAwards YouTube: /TellyAwardsAbout The Telly AwardsThe Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include the Gotham Institute, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, LAPPG, Production Hub, Green the Bid, Video Consortium, and Series Fest. New Partners include FWD- Doc, AI Film Festival, Reel Abilities Film Festival, and Film Fatales.More information can be found at the Telly Awards Press Center: https://tlly.co/press ###

MIKE&BEN The Fall Part 1/3