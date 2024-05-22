Governor Abbott Adds Counties To Disaster Declaration For Severe Storms

TEXAS, May 22 - May 22, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Provides Update On State's Ongoing Response, Recovery Efforts

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he has added Calhoun, Delta, Jones, and Lamar counties to the state’s disaster declaration for counties impacted by severe storms and flooding that began on April 26. Additional counties may be added as damage assessments are completed.

"As communities across the state continue to recover from recent severe weather, I have added four counties to the state's disaster declaration to ensure impacted Texans have access to the resources they need to rebuild," said Governor Abbott. "I thank our federal and local partners for working with us to provide necessary assistance to communities across Texas and the hundreds of emergency response personnel who continue to work around-the-clock to help their fellow Texans. Impacted Texans can report damage to their homes and businesses using the iSTAT damage survey and apply for FEMA assistance at disasterassistance.gov. The State of Texas will continue to deploy all resources and support needed to help communities move forward from the recent devastation."

Additionally, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved an additional portion of the Governor’s request for FEMA Individual Assistance programs. Qualifying Texans in the following counties are eligible to apply: Eastland, Hardin, Harris, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, and Waller counties.

At the Governor’s direction and following a review of damage assessments in additional impacted communities which show they exceed federal criteria for disaster assistance, Texas Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd has requested the addition of six counties to become eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance programs. Those additional counties include Austin, Ellis, Kaufman, Navarro, Newton, and Tyler. FEMA’s Individual Assistance program funding assists with expenses such as temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance, and medical, dental, and funeral expenses caused by the disaster.

The Governor’s request for Individual Assistance remains under review for eight Texas counties. Additional counties may be added to the Governor’s request as additional damage assessments are completed in affected communities. At the request of local officials, will continue to support additional federal Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams coming into affected areas to provide information on applying for FEMA assistance. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

At Governor Abbott’s direction, and through coordination by TDEM, the State of Texas continues to provide state emergency response and recovery resources to affected communities. More than 1,000 state responders from more than two-dozen state agencies are deployed across impacted communities in support of local response and recovery efforts. These personnel include emergency management responders, public works and transportation workers, search and rescue personnel, military support, long-term recovery personnel, public health staff, support for local fire/police/emergency services agencies, and animal services personnel. Additionally, the Public Utility Commission continues to coordinate with utility providers to restore power to affected areas as quickly as possible.

More than 600 state resource assets, including vehicles and equipment, are deployed across affected areas. Over 260 responding agencies have engaged in this response at the local and state levels. The State of Texas continues to provide commodities by the truck-load, including 41,000 bags of ice, 729,600 bottles of water, more than 125,000 ready-to-eat meals, and more than 1,100 tarps.

Texans who experienced property damage are urged to report their damages utilizing TDEM’s online Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov. This will help officials connect impacted Texans with resources and services. Additionally, once those damages are reported to the state, officials can work to determine whether they meet the federally-set thresholds for federal disaster assistance.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities from the impacts of severe weather, including: