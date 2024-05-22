Border Patrol investigation yields 51 pounds of methamphetamine

In the trunk of the vehicle, agents discovered a box with several packages wrapped in cellophane, consistent with the wrapping of illegal narcotics.

INDIO, Calif., - Border Patrol agents assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol’s El Centro Sector arrested three subjects accused of smuggling approximately 51 pounds of methamphetamine on Thursday night.

On May 16, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Border Patrol agents operating in fully marked agency vehicles, observed two suspicious vehicles driving eastbound on Interstate 10. The vehicles both exited on Dillon Road and drove to a gas station. The first vehicle, a midsize sedan, drove directly to the gas pumps. The second vehicle, a compact sedan, drove around the gas station parking lot and then parked behind the Kia. Passengers from both vehicles exited and proceeded to the gas station’s convenience store together.

The agents approached the driver of the second sedan who and initiated a consensual conversation. During this conversation, agents ascertained that the individual had an active warrant for his arrest. This individual was detained and placed into an agency vehicle. The driver of the first sedan returned to the gas pumps where agents questioned him regarding his association with the driver of the detained individual and requested permission to search the sedan. In the trunk of the vehicle, agents discovered a box with several packages wrapped in cellophane, consistent with the wrapping of illegal narcotics. A sample was taken from one of the packages and tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. The total weight of the methamphetamine was 51.19 pounds.

A sample was taken from one of the packages and tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. The total weight of the methamphetamine was 51.19 pounds.

The driver of the first sedan was arrested and, along with the vehicle and narcotics, was turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office for investigation and processing. The driver of the second sedan had an active warrant out of Sacramento and was turned over for extradition. A passenger in the second sedan also had an active arrest warrant arrest from the U.S. Marshalls and was turned over for extradition.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. For all El Centro Sector news, follow them on @CBPElCentro and @USBPChiefELC, and on Instagram @USBPChiefELC.