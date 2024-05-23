The World Comes To Dublin Tech Summit: Open AI, IKEA and CERN Create An Intriguing Room
The two-day Dublin Tech Summit this Wednesday & Thursday (May 29 & 30) will spotlight Ireland’s status as a global tech and innovation hubDUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dublin Tech Summit is gearing up to host tech leaders from Ireland and around the world. From some of the globe’s biggest and most impactful companies, to discuss crucial and pressing issues, to the most intriguing sex tech.
The summit brings together innovators from all fields of tech, ranging from AI and quantum computing to fintech and space-tech
Dublin Tech Summit features Dublin’s regional final for the Startup World Cup, the world’s largest international pitch competition - with $1 million dollar investment prize
“While global in its outlook, the event is at the heart of the Irish tech community and looks to showcase the country’s most innovative entrepreneurs” - Siobhan Human, Head of Event Programming & Marketing at Dublin Tech Summit
Happening over two days from May 29 and May 30, and expected to draw over 8,000 attendees, the event brings together visionaries, thought leaders and industry titans from across the globe, to share their expertise and engage in debate on many of the most pressing issues facing the world today, from AI, machine learning and quantum computing to the climate crisis and the DE&I in technology sectors.
Dublin Tech Summit is bringing together expert panels, workshops and fireside chats with speakers from NASA, OpenAI, UNICEF, Google Deepmind, Mbryonics, Microsoft, CERN, Tik Tok, Pinterest, IBM, YouTube, and more. The event also marks an opportunity for Irish innovators to showcase their work alongside an unprecedented number of startups and scaleups exhibiting their innovations.
Siobhan Human, Head of Event Programming & Marketing, Dublin Tech Summit says: “This year’s Dublin Tech Summit is set to be our largest event yet with speakers coming from all across the globe, from some of the largest and most impactful companies in the world, to share their ideas. While global in outlook, our event is at the heart of the Irish tech community and looks to showcase the country’s most innovative entrepreneurs and enterprise innovators.”
In collaboration with Enterprise Ireland, Dogpatch Labs, Women in AI, Tech Ireland and many more, this year’s summit spans two days and four stages. The lineup features digital disruptors, CEOs and policymakers at the forefront of the global tech industry.
Dublin Tech Summit will also host Dublin’s regional final for the Startup World Cup, the world’s largest international pitch competition, in partnership with Pegasus Tech Ventures, boasting over 50 regional competitions around the globe. The winner of which will be invited to join all the other regional winners in Silicon Valley to pitch in the Grand Finale, where finalists will compete for a $1 million dollar investment.
Brian Ó hOisín, Head of Innovation, Dublin Tech Summit says: “Dublin is a global city, home to the largest tech companies in the world, as well as a burgeoning startup ecosystem - which makes it the perfect centerpoint to bring the global tech community together, as a gateway to the international landscape. This year we have advanced our reach domestically and globally, by creating meaningful connections, engaging the Island of Ireland and bringing the world to Dublin. We couldn’t be more excited.”
Championing the 'Island of Ireland' and Dublin’s role in the global tech ecosystem, the event is the final stop for Dublin Tech Summit’s Roadshow collaborations with RDI hubs, including Republic of Work in Cork and Ormeau Baths in Belfast. Showcasing regional drivers of tech transformation and fostering support, celebration and collaboration at each stop, The Roadshow generated landmark engagement from across the Irish tech community in the lead up to Dublin Tech Summit.
