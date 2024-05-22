Submit Release
Ten months old baby bashed to death in Malaita Province

A father bashed a ten months old baby to death at Mala Kwai village in Ata’a, North East Malaita on 20 May 2024.

Auki police received a report, which Atori police officers had attended to an infanticide case that occurred between 8am and 12pm on 20 May 2024.

Operation (Ops) Manager, Malaita Provincial Police, Superintendent Michael Ramosaea said, “The father bashed the ten months old baby to death after claiming that the child was not his.”

Superintendent Ramosaea said, “The Atori police had attended to the report and obtained statements that will form part of police investigation into the sad incident.”

Ops Manager Superintendent Ramosaea said, “Currently the suspect is still on the run while police continue with its investigation. Police will arrest the suspect as soon as possible.”

Condolence to the family and relatives of the ten month old baby for the loss of their loved one.

//End//

