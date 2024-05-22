Construction underway on new elementary school in Langley

CANADA, May 22 - Students and families are one step closer to having a new elementary school with construction starting in the Township of Langley’s Willoughby Heights area.

“Communities flourish when students have access to safe, quality learning environments close to home,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “I am thrilled that this new state-of-the-art school will soon help meet the needs of families in what is one of the fastest-growing communities in the province. As more people are moving to B.C., our government is continuing to build, expand and upgrade schools so that all students have the chance to reach their full academic potential.”

The new Northeast Latimer Elementary school will have space for 555 students from kindergarten to Grade five. With more than $51.8 million from the Province, the school is expected to be ready for students in fall 2025.

“I am thrilled to see the construction of this new elementary school starting, as it will provide much-needed spaces for students in one of the fastest-growing school districts in British Columbia,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley East. “We’re proud of our partnership with the Langley School District and the Township of Langley, and our shared commitment to providing students with inclusive and engaging learning environments that are close to home.”

The two-storey elementary school will have a neighbourhood learning centre for broader community services, such as child care. In keeping with the Province’s CleanBC emissions-reduction goals, the school will emit more than 70% less greenhouse gases compared to a standard LEED gold building. Additionally, mass timber will be incorporated into the design of the school. These innovative low-carbon building materials will also help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout the building’s lifetime.

“Schools in Langley continue to welcome new students and families every day and we know that this school will bring current and future students many learning opportunities, as well as a sense of belonging in a newly developed neighbourhood,” said Candy Ashdown, chair, Langley Board of Education. “The board thanks the Ministry of Education and Child Care and the Township of Langley for their continued partnership.”

Over the past six years, the Province has continued to invest significantly in new and expanded schools in Langley with more than $239 million to create 1,835 new student seats. Construction is also scheduled to begin in summer 2024 for the addition to Langley Secondary school and the more recently announced prefabricated addition at Richard Bulpitt Elementary School. The additions are expected to be ready in fall 2024.

Other major projects include a seismic upgrade and expansion at Peter Ewart Middle school, which is underway. A site purchase has also been made for future Willoughby secondary and middle schools, and the new Donna Gabriel Robins Elementary school opened for students in September 2021.

“The Township of Langley has become one of the best places anywhere for young families to call home, and with that, we need school capacity to keep up with our growth,” said Eric Woodward, mayor of the Township of Langley. “It’s great to see construction begin on much-needed Northeast Latimer Elementary school, located next to one of our high-quality township school parks, which is well underway and set to be open next year.”

The school district has worked collaboratively for school sites that are purchased in partnership with the Township of Langley. The joint agreements provide students access to playfields and first-class sports fields from the township. The township also requires developers to identify and set aside land for future elementary schools in new housing developments.

Since September 2017, the B.C. government has provided more than $4 billion for new and improved schools, and land purchases for future schools throughout the province. This has resulted in more than 25,000 new student spaces and more than 35,000 seismically safe seats at B.C. schools.

Budget 2024 includes $3.75 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for schools.

