Hired Receives a Transformative Donation from MacKenzie Scott
This Transformational Gift Positions Hired to Go Deeper on Delivering the Organization’s Mission: to Advance Employment Equity for All in the Twin Cities
Working together, we are building an environment where everyone in our community can thrive.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twin Cities-based nonprofit Hired today announced a remarkable $2.5 million donation from global philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to bolster its workforce development programs and services.
This donation, the largest single philanthropic gift in Hired’s history, will support the organization’s efforts to advance its community-centered strategic initiatives, and its mission to nurture purpose and advance economic opportunity for all, through individualized employment and career services.
“We are incredibly grateful to MacKenzie Scott for this investment in the work that we are doing and the communities we serve,” said Julie Brekke, Hired’s Executive Director. “The strategic initiatives this gift will support foster new and expanded partnerships, elevate the voices of underserved people and communities, and reimagine possibilities for jobseekers and workplaces for a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.”
Hired plans to invest this gift in advancing their strategic plans, which have been grounded in the voices and input from the communities and people, employers and community partners Hired works with. The plan includes five strategic pillars: Building Skills for Meaningful Work; Expanding Holistic Support; Centering Community Voice & Presence, Deepening Employer Partnerships; and Ensuring Organizational Strength & Capacity.
“This landmark unsolicited gift is a powerful testament to the outstanding work and impact of Hired’s dedicated and hard-working staff, committed board, and collaborative employer and community partners,” Brekke noted. “Working together, we are building an environment where everyone in our community can thrive.”
To learn about Hired’s mission, vision, and community impact, and how to get involved, please visit Hired’s website (https://www.hired.org) or contact Deanna Threadgill, Hired’s Advancement Director (deanna.threadgill@hired.org, 612-438-3215).
About Hired
Founded 56 years ago to address employment inequities in Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Hired is dedicated to empowering people and families, preparing Minnesota’s workforce, and building an inclusive economy. Their work supports people in moving into family-sustaining employment with wages and opportunities for advancement.
Hired specializes in supporting individuals whose employment opportunities, and their financial security and family stability, have been shaped by historic and systemic inequities and situational barriers. Hired provides career training, employment counseling, coaching, and skill-building opportunities all while supporting individuals to stabilize by meeting their basic needs and navigating systems of support. Hired prepares individuals to successfully participate in the economy with family-sustaining jobs that offer benefits and the potential for building a career and equitable wealth. Hired serves four primary populations - youth (ages 14 – 24), parents receiving public assistance, adults who are unemployed, and people seeking free career training for high demand positions.
Tailored for each of the core audiences we serve, Hired provides these services:
- Individualized Support and Planning: Building trust, helping individuals stabilize by addressing basic needs, navigating community supports, and increasing financial wellness skills.
- Life and Career-Focused Coaching: Identifying participants’ current strengths and relevant skills, and enhancing job readiness (resume development, interview preparation, and digital literacy).
- Career Training, Education and Work Experience: Providing occupation-specific, technology and transferable skills training, credentials and/or degrees in addition to work exposure through job shadows, internships, and paid work experiences
This way of working is effective. In our previous fiscal year (FY 2023), Hired:
- Coached 3,734 youth and adults to find, prepare for, and secure family-sustaining employment.
- Provided or connected 1,352 to employment and work readiness training opportunities.
- Supported 273 to acquire more than 400 credentials, including High School Diplomas/GEDs, post-secondary degrees, graduate degrees, occupational certificates, technical/occupational licenses, and industry-recognized credentials.
- The average change in wages from enrollment to employment was more than $8.
To learn more about Hired, please visit our website at www.hired.org.
