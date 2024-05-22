Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,061 in the last 365 days.

Kindred Students visit the Supreme Court

Kindred Elementary School fourth graders, teachers, and chaperones met with Justices Daniel Crothers, Lisa McEvers, and Douglas Bahr, as well as Attorney General Drew Wrigley on a recent visit to the state capitol. The group of nearly 100 were able to ask the Justices and Attorney General a variety of questions related to their respective offices. 

Justice McEvers, right, motions while answering a question from the students regarding district courts and their roles in the legal system.

(Left to Right) Justices Bahr, McEvers, and Crothers answered questions relating to case research, length of office for a justice, and what it takes to become a judge and justice, among many other questions.

Attorney General Wrigley discussed the types of cases that his office regularly handles and the processes involved.

Attorney General Wrigley poses with Kindred Elementary students.

You just read:

Kindred Students visit the Supreme Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more