Job Announcement - Juvenile Court Youth Coordinator - Fargo

General Summary or Purpose

If you are looking for a 20-hour per week position with flexible evening and weekend hours and some weekday hours or looking to build your resume and would find it rewarding to provide services to youth and the youth’s families during the youth’s course of involvement with the Juvenile Court, this opportunity may be right for you.



The Ideal Candidate:

Keeps information confidential.

Follows and requires others to follow set rules.

Ability to understand, read and relay instructions.

Easily builds rapport and communicates with others courteously and cooperatively.

Excellent interpersonal skills to deal effectively with youth and families.

High school diploma

Work experience with youth preferred

Part-Time, Temporary Position with a Wage of $17/Hour

Reimbursed for Mileage

Major Responsibilities & Essential Functions

The Juvenile Court Youth Coordinator is responsible for providing services to the youth and the youth’s families during the youth’s course of involvement with the Juvenile Court. The Youth Coordinator will work with assigned youth as identified by the Juvenile Court Supervisor.



This position is approximately 20 hours per week and will include evening and weekend hours with some weekday hours as necessary.



Internships are available if the location is approved by the university/college.

Assists with accessing transportation for court meetings, hearings, court-ordered services and evaluations.

Assists in seeking and gaining employment.

Assists and exposes to positive social activities.

Assists with college applications, GED, job corps or other employment training.

Mentors positive models of healthy relationships.

Connects youth and families with culturally relevant programming and services.

Bridges the communication and understanding between the juvenile court and youth.

Outreaches to families to ensure the families understand the court process and what is happening.

Assists with participants in group outings and special projects

Documents activities in the case management system.

Reports any neglect or abuse as a mandated reporter.

Provides feedback regarding services provided to the juvenile court staff when requested. Attends staff meetings and court as required.

Conducts and observes drug testing of the youth when requested.

Conducts curfew checks by phone or in person when requested by the juvenile court officer.

Performs other duties of a comparable level or type.

Minimum Qualifications & Certification or Licensing Requirements

Requires a high school diploma.

Knowledge, Skill, & Physical Requirements