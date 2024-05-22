Kindred Students visit the Supreme Court

Kindred Elementary School fourth graders, teachers, and chaperones met with Justices Daniel Crothers, Lisa McEvers, and Douglas Bahr, as well as Attorney General Drew Wrigley on a recent visit to the state capitol. The group of nearly 100 were able to ask the Justices and Attorney General a variety of questions related to their respective offices.

Justice McEvers, right, motions while answering a question from the students regarding district courts and their roles in the legal system.

(Left to Right) Justices Bahr, McEvers, and Crothers answered questions relating to case research, length of office for a justice, and what it takes to become a judge and justice, among many other questions.

Attorney General Wrigley discussed the types of cases that his office regularly handles and the processes involved.

Attorney General Wrigley poses with Kindred Elementary students.