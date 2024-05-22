Nutrient Management Advisory Committee Meeting Notice

May 22, 2024

The next meeting of the Nutrient Management Advisory Committee will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 10:00. The meeting will be held in-person at MDA and will also be offered virtually, I will send a virtual link right before the meeting to also serve as a reminder. As I’m sure you are aware, the legislature passed a Senate Bill and a House Bill that gives the MDA Nutrient Management Program authority to require permits on farms where Food Processing Residuals are applied. The new legislation becomes effective July 1, 2024.

MDA is currently working on draft regulations and June 4th will be your opportunity to review the draft regulations and provide input. Please try to attend or send a representative, and feel free to contact me with any questions. FYI, we probably will not have something available to send out in advance, unless it is the day before, several have asked already. We look forward to hearing from you.