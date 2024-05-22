35 Transformational Projects for Central NY Communities

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a total of 35 transformational projects for Central New York communities as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward. Eleven projects were announced for the Village of Homer, the Round 6 winner of a $10 million DRI award; six projects were announced for Moravia, a Round 1 winner of a $2.25 million NY Forward award; seven projects were announced for Hamilton, also a Round 1 winner of a $2.25 million NY Forward award; and eleven projects were announced for Phoenix, a Round 1 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“Our downtowns are the epicenters of our communities, and I am dedicated to making sure residents and visitors alike can enjoy all they have to offer,” Governor Hochul said. “These projects will go a long way in making these villages welcoming to all.”

Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Village of Homer was named the Central New York winner sixth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative in 2023. The 11 projects selected will further historic Homer’s role as a premier arts and cultural destination in Central New York, strengthening opportunities for mixed-use development and niche retail, and encouraging regional connections. Additionally, the projects will create access to and encourage enjoyment of the Tioughnioga River.

New investment combined with past investments will create a robust environment for the rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of historic downtown buildings and infill development that incorporates mixed-income residential opportunities.

The DRI investments are part of the Governor's ongoing efforts to revitalize the economy and create more opportunities in Central New York. The DRI is led by the Department of State, which provides technical assistance as each participating community develops a Strategic Investment Plan identifying specific projects with a unique vision for the revitalization of the downtown area.

The specific projects to be funded through the DRI support several goals and strategies contained in the community’s Strategic Investment Plan, such as amplifying the city's unique sense of place with a genuine and authentic experience that will be catalytic for future organic growth and will foster development that is inclusive while embracing its strong heritage and ethnic diversity.

The Village of Homer joins the communities of Oswego, Cortland, Auburn, Fulton, Oneida, Syracuse and Cayuga/Union Springs/Aurora which were Central New York’s winners in the first seven DRI rounds.

The $9.7 million state investment in these projects through the DRI will leverage additional public and private investments as the revitalization process proceeds and builds momentum.

The 11 DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Improve the Homer Festival Grounds ($1,420,000)

The Village will improve the Homer Festival Grounds, creating an appealing amenity in the DRI Area with the development of an east/west pathway from Main Street and overflow parking areas for downtown events. “Greening” of the entire area will include pavement reduction, new sidewalks, introduction of additional grass and trees throughout, rain gardens, naturalized storm water outfall and small craft boat launch.

Restore the Village Food Market Interior ($139,000)

Owners of Homer’s Village Food Market, a Main Street fixture for nearly 200 years, will update the interior of the grocery store. The project will complement the exterior façade restoration done in 2012 with new flooring, grab-and-go-counter and butcher counter, accessible rear entrance and handicapped parking to provide 21st century service in a charming and attractive restored setting.

Initiate Redevelopment of the Historic Little White Church ($1,170,000)

The Homer Center for the Arts will undertake the first of four phases of restoration and renovation of the Little White Church on the Village Green, transforming Homer’s first religious building into the Homer Cultural Center. The vision for the Homer Cultural Center is of a venue for meetings, events, programs and festivals for the Village of Homer, Homer School District, Landmark Society of Cortland County, and Homer Center for the Arts and others.

Develop a Boutique Hotel ($3,500,000)

A new boutique hotel will transform the 1825 Manor at Briggs Hall, 11 N. Main St. The 34-room full-service hotel with dining, lounge, and conference facilities will be attached to a Wellness Spa to be developed in the neighboring property.

Administer a Small Projects Fund ($500,000)

The Village will administer a fund to finance interior and exterior building improvements and improve the aesthetic appeal of downtown’s historic buildings. Improvements can include façade improvements, installation of new exterior lighting, replacement windows, code and safety updates and handicapped accessibility improvements.

Create a Downtown Marketing & Signage Program ($300,000)

The Village will create downtown promotional materials, wayfinding and gateway signage to draw more visitors into Historic Homer and help define the downtown. The program will enhance the DRI area for drivers and pedestrians and promote downtown Homer’s unique destinations.

Develop a Wellness Spa ($500,000)

A deteriorating residential building will be transformed into a Wellness Spa designed to pamper and rejuvenate body and soul with services that include hair styling, manicures and pedicures, saunas, facials, and body treatments. The 3,000 square-foot destination for Homer residents and visitors will be connected to a boutique hotel, proposed under a separate DRI project submission.

Develop Commercial Space on Wall Street ($396,000)

The 11 Wall St. building will undergo extensive renovation and restoration evocative of a Victorian-era train station. The mixed-use development will include a café, indoor and outdoor seating, local art and gift items, an area to display the works of local artists and performance area are also planned. A trail to the Tioughnioga River will lead patrons to the water’s edge.

Construct a Riverwalk Overlook ($652,000)

The Village will construct a Riverwalk Overlook on the banks of the Tioughnioga River at the Homer Festival Grounds. This project is the anchor for a future Riverwalk, a long-imagined multi-use waterfront pathway that will be developed in phases. The overlook will feature a plaza that can host small outdoor events and where residents and visitors can linger on the water’s edge.

Develop a Commercial Kitchen, Community Center, and Year- Round Farmers Market ($823,000)

Seven Valleys Health Coalition in partnership with Cortland Collective Impact Initiatives will renovate a 4,600 square-foot space at 41 James St. to include licensed commercial kitchen and multi-use space for a year-round farmers market and community center offering low- and no-cost programs, performance and rehearsal venue, and rental classrooms for educators and instructors.

Restore the Historic Water Street Bridge ($300,000)

The historic double lenticular truss Water Street Bridge will be restored, reopening it for pedestrian use. Safety and aesthetic improvements include painting, lighting, and railings compliant with environmental, transportation and historic preservation agency requirements.

NY Forward

Building on the momentum of the state's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same “Plan-then-Act” strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. NY Forward investments are part of the Governor's ongoing efforts to revitalize the economy and create more opportunities in Western New York.

The 6 Village of Moravia NY Forward Projects, totaling $2.25 Million, include:

Establish a Small Project Fund to Support Mixed-Use and Commercial Property Improvements ($300,000)

The new fund will expand NY Forward’s impact to other smaller projects beyond those selected for direct NYF funding.

Transform Former Bank Building at 142 Main Street into the “Main Street Tavern” ($500,000)

The project will convert the vacant former Elmira Savings Bank building into a new bar and restaurant in the heart of Moravia’s downtown.

Improve Main Street Streetscape to Support Local Businesses and Pedestrian Activity ($640,000)

This project will build on the recent NYS DOT intersection improvement at Cayuga and Main to extend a series of streetscape improvements along these two blocks stretching approximately 875 feet.

Redesign Ethel Fuller Park to Improve Safety and Better Serve Community Needs ($392,000)

This project will reinvigorate the existing park to better serve family and community recreation and provide a safer environment. Public improvements will include upgraded playing courts and a larger pavilion.

Transform a Vacant Building at 66 Central Street into a New Restaurant ($328,000)

The project will renovate a vacant former medical office into Rowan’s Bar & Grill, a restaurant, bar, and event space with outdoor seating and an event lawn.

Create Flexible New Outdoor Space for Community Use at Powers Library ($90,000)

This project will add new outdoor amenities to the library grounds for shared community use including seating, improved lighting and landscaping.

The 7 Village of Hamilton NY Forward Projects, totaling $2.25 Million, include:

Build Out and Furnish the Hub’s New Community Room ($300,000)

The Hub will have 3,000 square feet of new ground floor space to serve local businesses and the community. Since the space will be delivered as a shell, this project will complete the build out from plumbing, HVAC, and fire protection to interior finishes and furnishings.

Renovate the Village Green ($362,000)

This project will refresh the plaza space at the north of the Village Green Park. Improvements including new pavers and a central water feature, new lighting, benches, landscaping, and trees will enhance the space for public use. The project will also renovate existing restrooms at the rear of the public library for public use, a two-minute walk from the Green.

Renovate 33-37 Lebanon Street into Affordable New Housing on Upper Floors ($250,000)

Renovate three-story building to create four new workforce apartments on upper floors.

Improve Walking and Bicycling Conditions in The Village ($435,000)

The project consists of pedestrian and bicycling improvements in three parts of the Village: E. Broad Street adjacent to the Village Green, the Milford Depot area, and neighborhood streets near downtown.

Expand Local Business and Add Housing at 41-45 Lebanon Street ($408,000)

This project will expand the first-floor dining area for Hamilton Eatery, renovate several second-floor apartments, and add a new apartment and common area.

Establish A Small Project Fund for Mixed-Use and Commercial Property Improvements ($245,000)

Proposed activities to be funded include interior and exterior building renovations for commercial and mixed-use buildings, upper-story residential improvements in mixed-use buildings, permanent commercial machinery or equipment for businesses, and permanent public art installations.

Create A NY-Focused Winery & Tasting Room ($250,000)

A new destination promoting New York agri-tourism on a historic farm property, three historic buildings will undergo renovations to create wine tasting room, event space and farm store.

The 11 Village of Phoenix NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Enhance 8 Bridge Street Façade, Rooftop, and Patio ($170,000)

Facade renovation, patio improvements, rooftop seating, kitchen expansion and two new second story apartments in adjacent building.

Transform North Island into Canalside Entertainment Venue and Recreational Area ($1,400,000)

Construct new music pavilion at northern end. Add a boat launch, fishing and boating doc, walking trail and small dog park.

Create Outdoor Event Space with Pavilion Adjacent to Lock 1 Distillery ($106,000)

Create 4,400 sq.ft. pole barn for events and cover existing patio to enhance outdoor dining.

Expand Marketing Campaign for the Village, Including New Gateway and Wayfinding Signage (83,000)

Design and install new gateway and wayfinding signage.

Transform Phoenix Commons Building at 15 Culvert Street into restaurant and housing ($92,000)

Renovation of front facade to support new BBQ restaurant. Create one to two new upper floor apartments and possibly event space.

Renovate 73 State Street for Mixed-Use Development ($136,000)

Renovation of building along canal into ground floor retail and two second story apartments. Includes a green roof with deck and facade improvements.

Expand 20 Bridge Street Pizzeria with Three-Season Outdoor Seating and Open New Café ($91,000)

Create three-season outdoor seating and add kitchen equipment to expand business. Create new “Independent Cafe” in adjacent space.

Expand Wastewater Treatment Plant and Upgrade Facilities ($784,000)

Expand and improve wastewater treatment plant to accommodate new projects and future growth in Village.

Construct Primary Care and Behavioral Health Facility ($963,000)

New 10,000 sq.ft. primary care, behavioral health and ancillary services facility.

Construct Daycare Facility at 102 Volney ($600,000)

New 8,000 sq.ft daycare facility to increase access to affordable child care in the Village and add 10-15 jobs.

Expand Uses at 74 State Street ($75,000)

Renovation of existing 5,600 sq.ft. office building into massage school and wellness center.

Acting New York Secretary of State Brendan C. Hughes said, “These Central New York communities put together a creative blend of projects that will appeal to all demographics and lead to more vibrant downtowns for residents and visitors alike. Congratulations to the villages of Homer, Moravia, Hamilton, and Phoenix on creating comprehensive plans to revitalize their communities. The Department of State looks forward to working with you to achieve your vision.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “These dynamic, community-led Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward investments will further fuel the economic engines needed to support local businesses and foster economic growth. The transformational and inclusive plans will infuse new life into the communities of Homer, Phoenix Moravia and Hamilton creating dynamic spaces and places that will benefit both current and future generations of residents.”

Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “These 35 Central New York investments in the Village of Homer, Moravia, Hamilton, and Phoenix not only reimagine and modernize downtown landscapes, but spur additional investment and community engagement. More recreational and cultural opportunities, more housing supply, more community-centric initiatives continue to enhance the vibrancy of the Central New York region. We thank these communities for their bold vision and Governor Hochul for supporting regional diversity and strength through strategic investments that grow local successes.”

Central New York Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Randy Wolken, President and CEO of the Manufacturers Association of Central New York and Le Moyne College President Linda M. LeMura said, “The CNYREDC is incredibly proud to continue our support for Homer, Phoenix, Moravia and Hamilton and their promising futures thanks to the Governor's Downtown Revitalization and NY Forward Initiatives. These targeted, community-driven projects will benefit both residents and visitors alike, promoting economic growth and creating more vibrant downtowns where people will want to live, work, and play for generations to come.”

State Senator Joseph Griffo said, “The Village of Hamilton put together a plan that enabled them to successfully obtain funding to improve connectivity and accessibility, enhance streetscapes and support additional commercial and residential opportunities in the community. These projects will strengthen the village and help to position it for an even brighter future.”

State Senator John W. Mannion said, “The eleven transformational projects for the Village of Phoenix are the result of thoughtful local planning in partnership with strong support from state government. With initiatives ranging from enhancing recreational areas to expanding essential services like health care and daycare, these investments will not only breathe new life into Phoenix’s downtown, but also create a vibrant environment where businesses and families can thrive. This comprehensive approach to development underscores the legislature’s and Governor Hochul’s commitment to fostering dynamic and resilient communities now, and for future generations.”

Assemblymember Jeff Gallahan said, “I’m proud to represent the Villages of Homer and Moravia in the New York State Assembly. Funding from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs will have a transformational impact on economic growth throughout the region. These projects will dramatically improve the quality of life for residents while attracting new businesses and other exciting opportunities. This investment is a testament to the hard work of local officials and the community who are committed to assuring Central New York is a premium place to live, work, and raise a family!”

Village of Hamilton Mayor RuthAnn Loveless said, “The scope of the projects supported reflect the heart of our community. These address our focus on community involvement and accessibility, small business development, and housing. I am very grateful to the Governor for providing this opportunity for the Village of Hamilton and to the Community Planning Committee who worked tirelessly to develop our plan.”

Village of Homer Mayor Hal McCabe said, “On behalf of the DRI committee and my board of trustees, I am delighted to express our enthusiasm for the slate project funding provided by the State of New York. We are particularly grateful for the support for key projects, such as the restoration of the Little White Church Community Center, which would have been beyond our means without this assistance. I extend my personal thanks to Governor Hochul for her leadership and vision in driving the state forward.”

Village of Moravia Mayor Chris Fulton said, “We would like to thank everyone involved for the hard work and look forward to starting our next phase. This is a great opportunity for the residents and future businesses. The village is excited to see what the future holds for the Village of Moravia.”

Village of Phoenix Mayor Brian Borchik said, “I am very excited about the list of NY Forward projects approved by the Governor. This is a blend of private and municipal projects that will benefit the entire Village of Phoenix and the surrounding communities. These projects will create jobs, address the needs and requests of residents, as well as lay the groundwork for continued growth in our village. I, on behalf of our entire grant team and our residents, thank the Governor and her staff for helping us move forward with turning our dreams into reality.”

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders, and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward are cornerstones of the state’s economic development policy. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. NY Forward was created in 2022 to revitalize smaller and rural communities throughout the state so that all communities can benefit from the state’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges. Led by the Department of State — with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority the DRI and NY Forward represent an unprecedented and innovative “plan-then-act” strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation. Both programs are creating a critical mass of vibrant downtowns in every region of the state that is enhancing economic development, promoting quality of life, fostering socio-economic development and achieving the state’s bold climate goals.

In the first seven rounds of the DRI, the state has committed $800 million, investing in 81 downtowns ripe for revitalization that have the potential to become magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, greater economic and housing diversity and opportunity. In the first two rounds of NY Forward, the state has committed $200 million, investing in 43 smaller and rural downtowns.

With the Governor’s commitment this year of an additional $100 million each for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, the state has now invested a combined total of $1.2 billion in both programs since their inception, serving 124 communities combined.