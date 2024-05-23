Coding Bootcamp Reaches Major Milestone in Workforce Development
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awesome Inc U, a leading tech bootcamp program in Lexington, KY, proudly announces its 17th graduating cohort and an upcoming Demo Day on June 26. This milestone celebration underscores the program's significant impact on student growth and workforce development.
The Web Developer Bootcamp has transformed the careers of over 150 individuals, equipping them with in-demand tech skills, and facilitating successful transitions into the technology sector. With this latest cohort, Awesome Inc U will surpass the milestone of 175 students employed in tech, reinforcing its pivotal role in regional workforce development.
Beyond individual career transitions, the Awesome Inc U Bootcamp has been instrumental in the growth of Kentucky's tech industry. The program has supported over 60 companies statewide, with nearly 50 of these companies located in Lexington. This support has had a profound impact on the local economy, fostering innovation and growth.
The bootcamp’s influence is also prominent in the startup ecosystem. Graduates have launched five new companies, showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit nurtured by the program. Additionally, 14 startups have hired bootcamp graduates, demonstrating the high value and relevance of the skills and knowledge imparted by the program.
"After being laid off in the sales world, the Awesome Inc Bootcamp was the perfect next step for me. I learned new skills in an ever-expanding tech world that challenge me every day in ways my prior career never could. I found an AWESOME community in the process, and I am able to support my family better than I was ever able to before," said Andrew Mills, a recent graduate of the program.
These accomplishments highlight the Awesome Inc U Bootcamp’s unwavering commitment to advancing the tech industry and workforce development. As the program continues to grow, it remains dedicated to achieving new milestones and further contributing to the tech ecosystem.
Companies interested in upskilling their team members or seeking highly trained employees are invited to join the Demo Day at noon on June 26 at Awesome Inc. This event serves as both a graduation ceremony and an exhibition of the students' impressive work.
For more information, visit www.awesomeinc.org/bootcamp or contact Program Director, Mackenzie Hanes, at 859-960-4600.
