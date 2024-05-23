Horton Group Marks Major Milestone as Longest Running Digital Marketing Company in Nashville, TN

Horton Group, an award-winning, Nashville web design and digital marketing firm, has offered a full suite of services and support since 1996.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horton Group has officially marked 28 years as a leading Nashville area web design and digital marketing service provider. The longest-running firm in the city, Horton Group continues to deliver its signature suite of services and in-house support to help ensure client success. That has enabled the firm to serve a broad range of clients.

“As Nashville’s most established marketing and web design agency, we’ve pioneered the path to success from the outset,” explained Erick Pennington, the firm’s CRO. “Distinguished by our unwavering dedication to our clients, we engineer digital solutions that propel sales, revenue, and lead generation to remarkable outcomes.”

Those solutions have allowed Horton Group to ink deals with notable new clients recently, including The Loveless Café, Tequila Cowboy, and the Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Of course, longtime clients like Nissan Stadium, Bart Durham, and the National International Airport are well aware of Horton Group’s capabilities and have remained loyal, satisfied partners for many years.

The key to achieving the kind of consistent growth and stability Horton Group has enjoyed is delivering something clients cannot find elsewhere. For Horton Group, that is full support for all of a client’s digital marketing and web design needs, delivered by an in-house team of experienced specialists with a commitment to never outsource services.

To help ensure it can serve all client needs, Horton Group’s service portfolio includes almost anything necessary, such as website design and development, cutting-edge search engine optimization services, complete branding solutions, and ongoing website support and management (including a free hour of website support every month).

Not only does this provide comprehensive coverage for clients, but it streamlines their process by eliminating the need to juggle multiple vendors, which can quickly get complicated. Horton Group serves as a client’s single solution provider and point of contact, enhancing satisfaction and ensuring complete accountability.

To learn more about Nashville’s longest-running, award-winning digital marketing company, visit https://hortongroup.com.

About Horton Group:

Founded in 1996, Horton Group is the longest-running digital marketing and web design agency in Nashville and delivers a distinctive centralized service and support model. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Horton Group offers comprehensive in-house solutions, ensuring all client needs are met. The firm’s extensive suite of services encompasses website design, website development, digital marketing solutions coupled with premier search engine optimization services, branding, and continuous website support and management.